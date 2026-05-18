BJP MP Rahul Sinha accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating communal incidents in Kolkata's Park Circus and Asansol. He claimed the TMC is trying to disrupt harmony, following violent clashes during protests over demolition drives.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rahul Sinha on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating recent communal incidents in Kolkata's Park Circus and Paschim Bardhaman's Asansol, claiming that the opposition party is trying to intentionally disrupt harmony in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader alleged, "The communal incidents that took place in Park Circus and Asansol are part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the TMC. They have run out of political options and are now desperately trying to spread communal tensions across the state."

Sinha asserted that the administration and the public remain alert to prevent further escalation. "The government, the police, and the people are highly vigilant. I appeal to the public to maintain peace at all costs and not be misled by the provocative tactics of the Trinamool Congress," he said.

Violent Clashes in Kolkata's Park Circus

The statement comes a day after violent clashes erupted at the Park Circus Seven Point Crossing in Kolkata during protests over anti-encroachment demolition drives and restrictions on public road prayers, leaving at least three police personnel injured.

The police have already arrested several individuals in connection with the violence that occurred during a protest against bulldozer action, officials confirmed on Monday.

On Sunday, police conducted a flag march as demonstrators threw stones at police personnel in the Park Circus area, injuring at least three officials and damaging several vehicles, officials said.

Kolkata Additional ACP Ashesh Biswas stated that an illegal gathering attempted to block the road, following which police personnel tried to disperse the crowd. During the incident, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring three police personnel. The official said legal action would be taken against those involved and asserted that no one would be spared.

Separate Incident in Asansol

On Friday, a brawl erupted between two groups of people, followed by stone pelting at the police outpost, causing minor damage, according to a police official. The West Bengal police have launched an investigation to identify the accused persons.

Police Detail Asansol Incident

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Asansol Durgapur Police commissionerate, Dhruba Das, on Saturday, informed that the incident took place on late Friday evening at around 9 PM. He added that the authorities have introduced Police picketing at some locations, and the situation is now under control.

"Around 9 pm last night, a huge crowd had gathered to discuss some issue. Police personnel were also here. Two groups had formed amid the crowd, and they started an argument with each other. Police attempted to break it off. But the crowd pelted stones at the Police outpost, which caused minor damage. So, we are examining the CCTV to identify those involved. Action will be taken against them. The situation is under control as of now. We have introduced Police picketing at some locations. The situation is normal right now. We are inquiring as to what the entire matter was about," he said.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.