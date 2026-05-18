Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed the UDF's return to power in Keralam after a decade. V D Satheesan is set to take oath as CM, with top Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday hailed the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in Keralam after a decade, calling it "a matter of great joy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI after arriving in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the swearing-in of the Keralam government, Sukhu said that the new government is expected to introduce fresh developmental schemes. "In Kerala, we have returned to power after ten years. It is a matter of great joy. Undoubtedly, when a new government takes office, new schemes are introduced," he said.

Top Congress Leadership Attends Ceremony

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the UDF-led government. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Keralam Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi arrived at the airport to recieve the party leadership.

Earlier, while speaking briefly to ANI, KC Venugopal said, "Everything is alright."

Several senior Congress leaders and Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held at 10 am at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Congress MP K Suresh said that important decisions would be taken after the Cabinet meeting."Today we are celebrating our victory in Keralam. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, CM of Karnataka and Telangana will be coming to attend the ceremony. The people of Keralam are here. Very important decisions will be taken after the cabinet meeting following the swearing-in ceremony," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shafi Parambil described the swearing-in day as significant for both the Congress party and the people of the state."This is a big day for the Congress party and the UDF allies. It is also a big day for the people of the state. We will fulfil all the promises we have made to our people," Parambil said.

New UDF Government Takes Shape

V D Satheesan is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam shortly at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, along with his full Council of Ministers, marking the return of the UDF to power after a decade.

Cabinet and Key Appointments

The 20-member Cabinet that will take oath along with Satheesan includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor. Other ministers in the Cabinet are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

Satheesan also announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) 10-year rule in the state. (ANI)