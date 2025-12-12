Reports suggest Washington is exploring a new elite grouping. Details remain unconfirmed, but the idea signals shifting priorities.

The United States is reportedly considering the creation of a new global grouping of five major powers, including India, Russia, China, and Japan, alongside itself. The concept, referred to as the “Core Five” or “C5,” has been described in reports by Defense One and Politico, though the White House has denied the existence of any such plan.

According to Defense One, the Trump administration is exploring the possibility of forming this elite club, which would exclude Europe and traditional alliances such as the G7. Politico added that the idea originated in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy released last week. While Politico could not independently verify the existence of this extended document, it cited Defense One’s reporting as the basis for the claim.

The proposed C5 would bring together several of the world’s most populous and strategically significant nations, each with populations exceeding 100 million. The grouping would reportedly meet regularly, similar to the G7, with summits focused on specific themes. The first agenda item outlined in the draft strategy is said to be Middle East security, particularly the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the reports, White House press secretary Hannah Kelly insisted that “no alternative, private, or secret version” of the 33‑page official National Security Strategy exists. The administration has not confirmed any plans for a C5 forum, leaving the idea in the realm of speculation.

Expert Reactions Highlight Trumpian Tone And Europe’s Absence

National security experts, however, argue that the concept carries a distinctly “Trumpian” tone. Torrey Taussig, who served as director for European affairs on the US National Security Council during the Joe Biden administration, told Politico that the idea aligns with how President Trump views global affairs. She described his approach as non‑ideological, favoring cooperation with strong powers that maintain spheres of influence in their regions.

Taussig noted that Europe’s absence from the proposed grouping would likely be interpreted as a signal that Washington sees Russia as a major power with its own sphere of influence in Europe. This exclusion could reshape perceptions of America’s priorities among European allies.

Michael Sobolik, who worked as an aide to Republican Senator Ted Cruz during Donald Trump’s first term, added that the C5 concept marks a departure from Trump’s earlier strategy toward China. He explained that the first Trump administration adhered to the framework of great power competition, particularly in its dealings with Beijing. The idea of a cooperative forum with China, he said, represents a significant shift.

Defense One reported that the unpublished strategy envisions regular summits with thematic agendas, beginning with Middle East security. Analysts suggest that such a forum would represent a recalibration of US influence, moving away from reliance on European alliances and toward engagement with emerging powers capable of shaping outcomes independently.

Politico described the idea as “far‑out but not shocking,” noting that it reflects a more transactional approach to diplomacy. Rather than relying on ideologically driven alliances, the C5 would emphasize pragmatic engagement with other global powers.

National security practitioners told Politico that the C5 framework could be consistent with US strategic thinking, highlighting direct negotiation with key players in global affairs. The reports suggest that the grouping would address critical issues such as Middle East security, technological competition, and broader questions of governance and influence.

While the White House has denied the existence of any unpublished strategy document, the reports from Defense One and Politico have sparked debate among analysts. The idea of a Core Five forum highlights a potential shift in Washington’s priorities, away from Europe and toward a coalition of major powers that reflect a different balance of global influence.