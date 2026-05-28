Dipankar Bhattacharya is the chairperson of the Baduria municipality in West Bengal and is associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress. In the Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district, he has long been seen as an influential local political figure.

According to reports, Bhattacharya also allegedly operated a computer training centre near his residence and owned a farmhouse in the area. Over the years, opposition parties had repeatedly accused him of corruption, extortion and misuse of political influence, though the latest case has brought those accusations into much sharper focus.

Police sources say two complaints were recently filed against him, one by the BJP and another by the CPI.

जो देखो ,कल दीपांकर भट्टाचार्य TMC के घर से 80 लाख रु बरामद हुए थे और आज उनके खेत में से पांच थैला में पांच पांच सो के नोटो से भरे बोरे बरामद किए गए

गिनती अभी जारी है 😹😹



ये बदुरिया के नगर पालिका के अध्यक्ष थे ,बोलो pic.twitter.com/u6qvmkwhAy — Arun Yadav Kosli (@AarunKosli) May 27, 2026

🚨Huge cash haul in West Bengal



Police recovered ₹2.24 crore cash from trolley bags and sacks buried in a jute field in #Baduria, allegedly linked to arrested #TMC leader and municipality chairman Dipankar Bhattacharya.



The recovery came after an earlier raid uncovered ₹80… pic.twitter.com/sdks9ckUZI — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) May 28, 2026

Dipankar Bhattacharya, chairman of Baduria Municipality and a leader of TMC, has been arrested by Baduria Police Station on charges of corruption and misappropriation of government relief materials.



Police recovered around 500 government tarpaulins, confidential documents, and… pic.twitter.com/58JdbpRtyv — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) May 26, 2026

How Did the Cash Recovery Begin?

The case began after local residents noticed suspicious activity late at night near a TMC office in Baduria. According to reports, vans were allegedly seen moving goods under darkness, which raised doubts among locals.

Soon after receiving information, police raided the TMC office and a nearby farmhouse allegedly linked to Bhattacharya. During the searches, officers reportedly recovered around 4,000 government tarpaulin sheets believed to be meant for relief distribution.

Police also found partially burnt documents outside the office, increasing suspicion around possible destruction of evidence.