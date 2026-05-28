A meat shop worker, identified as Shoaib, died after suffering an electric shock in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral online. Shoaib reportedly came in contact with an exposed wire while working inside his shop. Locals later switched off the power and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A 25-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock while working at a meat shop in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, has now gone viral on social media and sparked fresh concerns over unsafe electrical wiring and workplace safety in crowded market areas. The victim was identified as Shoaib, who used to run the meat shop along with his uncle in Sultanpuri’s fish market area, according to a report by Jagran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Accident Happened During Evening Work

According to police and local residents, the incident took place around 5:17 pm on Sunday evening. Shoaib was cutting meat inside the shop when he suddenly came in contact with an exposed electric wire connected to a nearby switchboard.

The CCTV footage shows him collapsing moments after the shock. Panic spread among nearby shopkeepers and customers as people realised he was being electrocuted.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Witnesses said many people initially hesitated to touch him out of fear of getting shocked themselves. Some tried to help from a distance while others looked for ways to cut off the power supply.

Locals Finally Switched Off Power

After several tense moments, two men with the help of a young girl managed to move the live wire away and switch off the electricity connection.

Only then were locals able to approach Shoaib safely and rush him to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Rohini Sector-22.

Doctors later declared him dead during treatment.

Police said they received information from the hospital and started further investigation into the case. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members.

CCTV Video Triggers Strong Reactions Online

The CCTV video of the incident spread widely across social media platforms, with many users expressing shock and sadness over Shoaib’s death.

Several people called the incident preventable and blamed poor electrical maintenance. Many users stressed the importance of checking damaged wires and unsafe switchboards regularly.

Some comments also focused on the delay in rescue efforts. However, others explained that touching a person during electrocution can put rescuers at risk as well.

One user wrote, “Electric shock accidents happen in seconds. Safety should never be ignored.” Another said, “Basic electrical maintenance can save lives.”

Safety Concerns Raised Again

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of exposed wiring in shops and crowded market areas.

Experts often advise people not to touch someone directly during an electric shock. The safest first step is to switch off the power supply or use a dry non-metal object to separate the person from the source of electricity.

As the CCTV footage continues circulating online, many people are urging authorities and shop owners to improve electrical safety standards to prevent similar tragedies in the future.