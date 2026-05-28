A man from Bihar has accused his wife, a BPSC teacher, of leaving him and their son after securing a government job. Aman Kumar claimed he worked as a labourer and sold ancestral land to support her education and teacher exam preparation. He alleged that she later started living separately and developed a relationship with another teacher.

A man in Bihar's Hajipur has accused his wife of leaving him and their 10-year-old son after securing a government teaching job through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The case has drawn attention on social media after the husband claimed he sold his ancestral land and worked as a labourer to support her education and career. According to the complaint, Aman Kumar and Gunjan Kumari got married in 2013. The couple later had a son, Aarush Arya, who is now 10 years old.

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Husband Claims He Funded Wife's Education

Aman alleged that Gunjan had only completed intermediate studies at the time of their marriage but wanted to become a teacher. He claimed he fully supported her dream despite facing financial struggles.

According to Aman, he worked as a labourer to pay for her studies and daily expenses. He further claimed that in 2022, he sold one-and-a-half kattha of ancestral land to arrange money for her higher education and exam preparation.

Gunjan later completed her graduation and B.Ed degree before preparing for the BPSC teacher recruitment examination.

She was eventually selected as a government teacher for Classes 6 to 8 under the TRE-02 recruitment process. After training in Triveniganj area of Supaul district, she was posted at a school in Bihar’s Bidupur block.

Allegations of Separate Relationship

Aman alleged that during the training period, Gunjan became close to her college friend Prem Prakash Jaywal, who had also been selected as a teacher through the same recruitment process.

He claimed the two remained in regular contact and frequently met during training sessions.

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According to Aman, his wife later started living separately and sent their son back to him in January 2025, saying she was going on a Darjeeling trip with fellow teachers.

However, Aman claimed he later discovered that no such trip had been organised by the teachers, which increased his suspicions.

Police Called After Dispute

The husband further alleged that Gunjan has been living separately for nearly a year and has also filed false complaints against him.

According to Aman, on May 23 he reached Gunjan’s rented accommodation in Hajipur’s Lichchavi Nagar area. He claimed he allegedly found her there with Prem Prakash in an objectionable situation.

Following the incident, Aman informed Dial 112 police and sought action.

Police officials have not yet released a detailed public statement regarding the allegations made by the husband. No official confirmation has been issued regarding the claims related to the alleged relationship.

The case has triggered mixed reactions online, with many users discussing the sacrifices made by family members for education and careers.

Some people expressed sympathy for the husband, while others said personal disputes should be handled carefully without rushing to conclusions based only on allegations.

The matter is currently being discussed widely on local social media platforms in Bihar.