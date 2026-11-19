Saket Court has taken cognizance of the 500-page chargesheet in the September 2026 Astha Kunj gang rape case. Arguments on framing charges against the three accused, arrested by Delhi Police, are scheduled to begin on December 1.

Saket Court Takes Cognizance Of Chargesheet In Astha Kunj Gang Rape

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the Astha Kunj Gang Rape of a 17-year-old girl in September 2026. Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against three accused persons last week. The matter has been listed for arguements on framing of charges from December 1. The chargesheet has evidence including mobile location data, call records, CCTV footage and biological samples recovered from the crime scene. There are more than 60 prosecution witnesses in the 500-page charge sheet. Fast Track POCSO Judge Swati Sharma took cognizance of the charge sheet and listed the matter for arguements on charge from December 1. The copy of the charge sheet has been supplied to the accused of persons. The court has taken cognizance of offences including gang rape, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police had arrested 3 accused, namely Hemant, Mukesh and Asif in this case. All three accused are stated to be residents of Faridabad, Haryana. One of the accused is pursuing a law course. Accused Asif was arrested after an encounter with the team of Delhi police. Senior Public Prosecutor Wasi Ur Rehman Chaudhary is representing Delhi Police. Earlier, he had submitted that there is sufficient evidence to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed against the accused persons. Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet for the offences of Gang Rape and, POCSO Act, and criminal intimidation. There are more than 60 witnesses cited by Delhi Police. According to the survivor's statement in the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place on September 22, her birthday. She had gone to the Kalkaji Temple with her friend, and the two later visited Astha Kunj Park after leaving the temple at around 7 pm. The two girls had bought chips and a bottle of water before entering the park through Gate No. 7. They were sitting on a bench and eating when three men allegedly approached them from behind. According to the survivor's account, the accused caught hold of her friend and slapped her before snatching both girls' mobile phones. Two of the accused allegedly asked the survivor to move towards a nearby bush. The victim told them to speak to her and contact her mother, according to her statement. During this time, one of the accused allegedly told another, "Asif bhai, take out the gun." The survivor alleged that Asif took out a black gun and showed it to her. The three accused then allegedly took out knives and led her towards a dark part of the park. According to her statement, Asif asked Hemant to keep watch over her friend. Asif allegedly held a knife against the survivor's neck and raped her. The survivor further alleged that after the incident, Asif called Hemant and said that he would bring Deepu. Hemant then allegedly took her to another nearby location, where she was sexually assaulted again at knifepoint. The third accused was allegedly referred to as Deepu by the other two. (ANI)