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Tamil Song Gets Grammy Nomination For First Time! Devan Ekambaram's Varuvaaiy Creates History
Devan Ekambaram's Varuvaaiy reportedly makes history as the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination, marking a major milestone for Tamil music and its growing recognition on the international stage.
Grammy Nominated Tamil Song
Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram (music composer and singer) and Subhiksha Rangarajan (Susha) has become popular in the world music industry. It is a fusion of traditional Tamil music and western music based on a devotional song written by Mahakavi Bharathiyar.
Varuvaaiy is nominated under the category 'Best Global Music Performance' at the 69 th Grammy Awards to be held in 2027. This makes it the first Tamil song ever to be nominated for a Grammy. It is also the only song from India in the 2027 Grammy nomination list.
Global Recognition!
Devan Ekambaram, who has worked in the music industry for about three decades, said that he was surprised and delighted by this recognition. He said that his song was competing with works from many famous musicians around the world out of a total of 526 entries.
In particular, Devan said that he was very thrilled to get a Grammy nomination for writing and releasing this song without the support of any prominent music labels. He said, “It feels surreal to me to be nominated for a Grammy!”
Singer Susha Forgot the Grammy Announcement!
Susha, a singer, has also been pleasantly surprised by this news. She said, “I had sung this song for Devan. Everything like creation of the song and submitting it for Grammys was done by Devan.”
While the Grammy nominations were announced, Susha was very busy in the studio. She had turned her phone off and hence, had no knowledge about the Grammy nominations. However, after turning her phone back on, she saw many missed calls and messages from Devan. “It was extremely happy and surprising for me,” she added.
Grammy Nod Without Promo Spends!
Devan Ekambaram said that he was pleasantly surprised by the Grammy nomination. He said that he was told he would have to spend a minimum of $20000 (Rs. 18.70 Lakhs) in promotion to get nominated.
However, he did not spend that much money on promoting his song. He only used Instagram as a mode of promotion. Having worked in the music industry for a long time, seeing his name and work in the Grammy nominations list has brought immeasurable happiness to Devan. He thanked the universe for giving him this opportunity.
Tamil Music and Bharathiyar's Poetry Set to Echo Globally!
Devan said that he is very excited to go to the 2027 Grammy Awards. Since he is the only representative from India in the list, he is very proud. He hopes to receive support from Indian voters in the next round of voting.
He added that he is very happy to be able to contribute in some way to global recognition of the Tamil language and its music. “Being the creator of the first Grammy nominated Tamil song is going to be a memorable moment in my musical journey,” he said.
Susha said, “Since Tamil is my mother tongue, I am very proud to see a song in Tamil receiving so much recognition in the world. I am very happy to see the Tamil language, Carnatic music and the poetry of Bharathiyar, with Tamil sentiments in it, receiving global recognition along with western style music of Devan.”
This has brought new recognition to the poetry of Bharathiyar and Tamil music in the world. The journey of Varuvaaiy, which brings pride to Tamil language in the world music industry, has created huge expectations amongst Tamilians who love music.
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