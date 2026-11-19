Devan said that he is very excited to go to the 2027 Grammy Awards. Since he is the only representative from India in the list, he is very proud. He hopes to receive support from Indian voters in the next round of voting.

He added that he is very happy to be able to contribute in some way to global recognition of the Tamil language and its music. “Being the creator of the first Grammy nominated Tamil song is going to be a memorable moment in my musical journey,” he said.

Susha said, “Since Tamil is my mother tongue, I am very proud to see a song in Tamil receiving so much recognition in the world. I am very happy to see the Tamil language, Carnatic music and the poetry of Bharathiyar, with Tamil sentiments in it, receiving global recognition along with western style music of Devan.”

This has brought new recognition to the poetry of Bharathiyar and Tamil music in the world. The journey of Varuvaaiy, which brings pride to Tamil language in the world music industry, has created huge expectations amongst Tamilians who love music.