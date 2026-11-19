Rajani Patil defended UPA-era economic policies against PM Modi's claims and criticized Shiv Sena for protesting Sonia Gandhi's memoir, labeling the destruction of pages as an futile attempt to alter history instead of engaging in dialogue.

Rajani Patil Criticizes PM Modi and Shiv Sena Protests

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge for Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Rajani Patil responded to Prime Minister Modi's rebuttal to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's "sitting on an economic disaster" remark, crediting Dr Manmohan Singh's policies during the UPA government for alleviating people out of poverty. Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Patil termed the Prime Minister's statement incorrect and questioned the GDP figures, saying, "Dr Manmohan Singh's policies alleviated people out of poverty. With his policies, it happened during the UPA Govt. What the PM is saying is incorrect; our GDP is not correct..."

Patil criticised Shiv Sena members for tearing pages from Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir over remarks on Savarkar, stating that protests should not be carried out in such a manner. Speaking in New Delhi, Patil claimed that the book is receiving appreciation both in India and globally, alleging that its reception has unsettled the Shiv Sena. "Sonia Gandhi's book is being appreciated by people not just in India but across the world. More than 2 lakh copies have been sold so far in India. So, this is disturbing them (Shiv Sena) because she has written the truth," the Congress leader said.

Responding to the protest, Patil said Shiv Sena should put forward its views by writing a book of its own. "If they (Shiv Sena) want to speak up, they too should write a book; Shinde should write a book about how he broke the party and deceived Balasaheb Thackeray... This act doesn't matter to us. But I feel that you should not protest in this manner. You cannot erase history by tearing pages from a book," she said.