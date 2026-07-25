Kolkata Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Across South and West Bengal
Kolkata is likely to see scattered showers on Saturday, and the weather office has forecast heavy rain for four districts in South Bengal. North Bengal might experience more thunderstorms next week.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Scattered rain likely
The weather office says Kolkata can expect scattered showers on Saturday. North Bengal districts might see more thunderstorms next week. Also, get ready for heavy rain in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Sunday.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Kolkata's maximum temperature
Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature is 32.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees below normal. Yesterday was even cooler, with the maximum temperature at 29.1 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below the usual.
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Image Credit : gemini
Heavy rain forecast
The weather office has issued a heavy rainfall forecast for four districts in South Bengal today. Meanwhile, the intensity of rain in North Bengal is expected to decrease.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Chance of thunderstorms
Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia might experience scattered thunderstorms today. Heavy showers are also expected, with South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram likely to receive 7 to 11 cm of rain.
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Gusty winds
The weather office has warned that several districts could face gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km per hour. This includes Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, and West Bardhaman.
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Image Credit : gemini
Possibility of heavy rain
There's a chance of more heavy rain in these four districts starting from Wednesday next week. The forecast shows heavy rain for four districts in the south and an alert for North Bengal.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Scattered rain all day
We are now in the month of Shravan, and the monsoon is in full swing. It has been raining in Kolkata since Saturday morning, with scattered showers throughout the day making life difficult for everyone.
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