The weekend has started on a wet note across West Bengal, with Kolkata receiving intermittent showers since the early hours of Friday. Several suburban areas and districts across South Bengal have also been experiencing light to moderate rainfall.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, favourable monsoon conditions and an active monsoon trough over the Bay of Bengal are driving the current weather pattern. The department has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Nadia, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Jhargram.

The cloudy skies and rainfall have also brought relief from the recent humid and uncomfortable weather.