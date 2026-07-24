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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata Wakes to Showers as Weekend Brings More Rain Across South Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is experiencing another spell of monsoon rain, with Kolkata and several South Bengal districts witnessing intermittent showers since early morning. The weather department has predicted more rain
Kolkata and South Bengal to Witness Intermittent Rain Throughout the Weekend
The weekend has started on a wet note across West Bengal, with Kolkata receiving intermittent showers since the early hours of Friday. Several suburban areas and districts across South Bengal have also been experiencing light to moderate rainfall.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, favourable monsoon conditions and an active monsoon trough over the Bay of Bengal are driving the current weather pattern. The department has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Nadia, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Jhargram.
The cloudy skies and rainfall have also brought relief from the recent humid and uncomfortable weather.
Temperature to Stay Moderate; Heavy Rain Likely in North Bengal
Kolkata is expected to record a maximum temperature between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 26°C and 27°C. Although humidity levels will remain high, periodic rainfall is expected to keep daytime temperatures under control.
Meanwhile, North Bengal is likely to witness more intense weather conditions. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Malda. Continuous rain in the hills could increase the risk of landslides, while rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs may create localised concerns.
Fishermen and Residents Advised to Remain Alert
The weather department has also issued a caution for fishermen as rough sea conditions are expected over the North Bay of Bengal. Those planning to venture into the sea have been advised to check the latest weather bulletins before setting out.
Residents have also been urged to take precautions during thunderstorms. People should avoid standing under trees or in open fields during lightning activity and stay away from waterlogged roads whenever possible. Carrying umbrellas or raincoats while travelling is recommended, as heavy showers may lead to traffic delays and slower commuting across several parts of the state.
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