3 9 Image Credit : gemini

Advice to take precautionary measures in the mountains

The weather office has advised people in the hills to take precautions in advance. North Bengal has already been getting non-stop rain, and this new spell could make things worse. The two Dinajpurs and Malda will also see heavy rain for the next few days. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar have a very heavy rain forecast until next Thursday.