Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched an upgraded 'Track and Trace' system and eight online excise services. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, curb illicit liquor, and improve ease of doing business in the state's excise sector.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched the upgraded 'Track and Trace' system and eight online excise services, taking another major step towards the digital transformation of the State's excise administration.

The new initiatives are aimed at strengthening transparency through technology-driven governance, enhancing regulatory oversight, safeguarding government revenue and promoting ease of doing business, a release said.

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The Chief Minister launched these services while reviewing the Haryana Vision-2047 roadmap of the Excise and Taxation Department. He also assessed the progress of sankalps and the progress made by the department in executing the projects and works of Chief Minister's announcements.

Upgraded 'Track and Trace' System for Liquor

As part of the initiative, the Haryana Government has introduced an upgraded QR code-based 'Track and Trace' system for liquor. Under the system, every movement of each bottle of liquor, from distilleries and bottling units to wholesale distribution and retail sale will be closely monitored and uniquely identified.

The mechanism will enable better tracking of inventory movement, ensure compliance with excise laws, curb the circulation of illicit liquor and promote fair and transparent trade, the release said. The upgraded system will also enable the Excise Department to undertake real-time monitoring of the entire supply chain, strengthen enforcement against tax evasion and smuggling, support data-driven decision-making and safeguard State revenue.

The technology-driven initiative launched by the Chief Minister reflects the Government's commitment to leveraging digital governance for transparent administration, effective regulation and sustained growth in excise revenue.

New Online Excise Services Launched

Further advancing the digitisation of excise regulatory processes, the Chief Minister also launched eight new online excise services, significantly expanding the scope of paperless and online delivery of licences and regulatory approvals.

Online Temporary Liquor Licences

One of the key additions is the online grant of temporary liquor-serving licences (L-12A-C). The service will enable applicants to obtain temporary licences online for serving liquor at social and public functions such as events, concerts, exhibitions and similar occasions. The online system is expected to simplify the licensing process, reduce the compliance burden and further enhance ease of doing business for applicants.

In addition, online services have been introduced for the annual registration of marriage palaces and banquet halls, denatured spirit outlet licences (L-17), industrial and medicinal spirit possession permits (L-42A to L-42D) and permissions for extension of operating hours of retail liquor vends.

Each of these services has been developed on a fully digital and paperless workflow, enabling applicants to submit applications online, track the status of their applications and obtain approvals through the portal within a stipulated time frame of seven working days. With automated processing minimising human intervention at every stage, the entire process will become faster, more transparent and more convenient for banquet hall operators, industrial and medicinal spirit users, denatured spirit dealers and retail licence holders.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Excise and Taxation Department to modernise excise administration through technology and directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of these new systems across the State.

One-Time Settlement Scheme-2026

During the programme, the Chief Minister urged taxpayers to apply under the One-Time Settlement Scheme-2026 (OTS-2026), launched from June 1, 2026, for dues pertaining to pre-GST tax laws, including the Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Sales Tax (CST) and the Haryana General Sales Tax Act, and avail themselves of the tax relief provided under the scheme.

Under OTS-2026, 100 per cent waiver of penalty and interest has been granted to all taxpayers. In addition, substantial concessions in the tax payable have been provided across different slabs. The Government has also introduced a document-linked relief mechanism, under which taxpayers can secure a reduction in tax demand upon verification of statutory forms, which can now be submitted by taxpayers under the scheme. The application process under OTS-2026 has been made extremely simple through an online portal available on the website of the Excise and Taxation Department, enabling taxpayers to avail the benefits of the scheme with ease.

Haryana Records High GST Growth

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Haryana's GST taxpayers, noting that the State has consistently recorded impressive growth in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collections over the past several years. He said Haryana registered a 32 per cent increase in SGST collections during the first quarter of 2026-27, the highest among all States in the country. He further pointed out that Haryana had also recorded the highest SGST growth rate in the country at 22 per cent during 2025-26. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)