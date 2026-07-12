Kulbhushan alias Nana Patwari, brother of MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, was questioned by Indore Police in a drug case. Two accused arrested with brown sugar allegedly named him as the recipient. Patwari denies the allegations, claiming he is being targeted.

Kulbhushan alias Nana Patwari, brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, was questioned by the Indore Police for the second time this week in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Police had earlier detained Nana Patwari for questioning after two accused arrested in a narcotics case allegedly told investigators that they were on their way to deliver drugs to him and another individual. After questioning, he was allowed to leave, with police stating that he could be summoned again if required as the investigation progresses.

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Lawyer Flags 'Suspicious' Supporter

Lawyer of Nana Patwari Jai Hardia said that a woman appeared in the media describing Nana Patwari alias Kulbhushan as a "very good person," underlining that this raises serious suspicion as neither Kulbhushan nor the legal team knows the woman. "A woman appeared in the media and gave a statement, describing Kulbhushan, my client, as a very good person. This definitely reeks of suspicion. Neither does my client Kulbhushan know her, nor do we know who the woman is, nor what her name is. He (Nana Patwari) was called yesterday as well. We were told that some statements were pending today, so they called us again today to take the remaining statements," he said.

'My Only Fault Is Being Jitu Patwari's Brother': Nana Patwari

Earlier this week, Patwari claimed he was picked up by the police without being informed of the reason for his detention and alleged that he was targeted because of his relationship with the state Congress chief. "I was not told why the police detained me; I get my vehicle serviced at Ronnie alias Sanjay's garage, and Irfan Golu owns a firecracker shop; I was not questioned at all; the police personnel just kept driving me around all day without asking anything... Three or four years ago, I used to take drugs, but I gave it all up after that," Nana Patwari said. Elaborating on the sequence of events, he said, "They picked me up near the Sunshine Gate/Bijalpur intersection around 9.30 or 10.00 PM. They put me in the car and drove me all over the city, here and there, back and forth. I kept asking them what the case was about, but they provided no information... My only 'fault' is that I am Jitu Patwari's brother; that is why I was targeted. The police officers told me that I shouldn't leave Indore and that they might summon me back for questioning at any time... I want to refute the allegations today. I used to consume drugs three or four years ago, but that was a mistake. Since then, for the past two or three years, I haven't touched such things; I don't even drink alcohol."

Details of Police Investigation

The case stems from an operation carried out by Rajendra Nagar Police in Indore on Thursday. Police arrested two accused, Irfan Khan alias Golu Chandauri and Sanjay Kaushal alias Ronnie Bhai, and recovered 10.8 grams of brown sugar along with a black Scorpio vehicle. A case was registered against them under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act.

Explaining the investigation, Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Narendra Singh Rawat said the police acted on specific information regarding the delivery of narcotic substances. "The police at Rajendra Nagar police station had received information that some people were going to deliver narcotic substances to someone. Based on that information, the police apprehended them. One person's name is Irfan Khan, the other's name is Sanjay Kaushal. 10.8 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. An FIR was registered in this regard, an investigation was conducted, and both were interrogated to find out who they were going to deliver these narcotic substances to. They revealed that they were going to deliver it to Nana Patwari and Manav Gangwani. We also took them into custody and interrogated them...evidence was collected...right now, we have handed them over (Nana Patwari and Manav Gangwani) to their lawyer. If needed in the future, they will be summoned again...we are investigating whoever else is connected to this network...," Rawat said. Police said the investigation is underway to ascertain the alleged network and identify others who may be connected to the case. (ANI)