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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Takes a Break as Humidity Soars; Temperatures to Hover Around 33°C Next Week
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: After days of relentless monsoon showers, Mumbai and neighbouring regions are witnessing a spell of hot and humid weather. With rainfall easing, IMD expects temperatures to remain close to 33°C through the coming week
Rainfall Eases, Mumbai Experiences Rising Heat and Humidity
Following an intense spell of monsoon rain earlier this week, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigad and Palghar have seen a noticeable decline in rainfall over the past two days. While the break in showers has offered temporary relief from flooding, it has also led to a sharp rise in humidity, making conditions increasingly uncomfortable.
On Friday, both the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations recorded maximum temperatures above 32°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), daytime temperatures in Mumbai are expected to remain around 33°C over the coming week, with humid conditions likely to persist.
Rainfall between Thursday morning and Friday morning remained negligible, with Colaba recording just 0.8 mm and Santacruz receiving 0.4 mm. Since June 1, cumulative monsoon rainfall has reached 1,387.2 mm in Colaba and 1,563 mm in Santacruz.
Temperatures Climb Across Konkan, Western Maharashtra and Vidarbha
The rise in temperatures is not limited to Mumbai. Several parts of Maharashtra have also reported warmer-than-normal conditions as monsoon activity weakens temporarily.
In the Konkan region, Dahanu and Alibag recorded maximum temperatures of 33.7°C. Alibag was 3.3°C above its seasonal average, while Dahanu registered temperatures 2.7°C above normal.
Western Maharashtra also witnessed rising temperatures, with Solapur recording 35.5°C. In Vidarbha, Chandrapur emerged as the hottest location in the state, crossing the 36°C mark—around 4°C higher than the seasonal average. The IMD expects warm and humid weather to continue until monsoon activity strengthens again.
Heavy Rain Leaves Salt Pans and Stored Crops Damaged in Raigad
Although rainfall has eased in Mumbai, the impact of the recent downpour continues to be felt in coastal Raigad district.
In Pen taluka's Kharepaat-Shirki region, traditional salt producers have suffered extensive losses after heavy rain, tidal surges, overflowing creeks and breached embankments allowed seawater to flood salt pans. Around 2,000 tonnes of salt, which had been stored under protective plastic covers after months of labour, were damaged.
The region still supports nearly 150 acres of traditional salt production using natural seawater. In addition to losses faced by salt workers, nearly 12,000 tonnes of paddy stored at a government procurement centre were reportedly soaked due to flooding.
With humidity increasing and temperatures climbing once again, residents across Mumbai and surrounding districts are now closely watching for the return of widespread monsoon showers.
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