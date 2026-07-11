Following an intense spell of monsoon rain earlier this week, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigad and Palghar have seen a noticeable decline in rainfall over the past two days. While the break in showers has offered temporary relief from flooding, it has also led to a sharp rise in humidity, making conditions increasingly uncomfortable.

On Friday, both the Colaba and Santacruz weather stations recorded maximum temperatures above 32°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), daytime temperatures in Mumbai are expected to remain around 33°C over the coming week, with humid conditions likely to persist.

Rainfall between Thursday morning and Friday morning remained negligible, with Colaba recording just 0.8 mm and Santacruz receiving 0.4 mm. Since June 1, cumulative monsoon rainfall has reached 1,387.2 mm in Colaba and 1,563 mm in Santacruz.