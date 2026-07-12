A literary meet in Rajouri featured the release of Mohammad Iqbal Shawl's Pahari novel "Muhajer". The event, aimed at promoting the Pahari language, saw participation from writers and intellectuals from across the Pir Panjal region.

A grand one-day literary meet was organised at HEM College Campus, Thandi Kassi, Rajouri, under the joint aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the literary organisation Dabistan-e-Himala. The highlight of the event was the release of "Muhajer", a Pahari language novel authored by noted fiction writer Mohammad Iqbal Shawl.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The programme witnessed the participation of writers, poets, intellectuals, literary enthusiasts, and prominent personalities from across the Pir Panjal region. MLA Rajouri attended as the Chief Guest, while the event was presided over by former Chief Editor of the Pahari Section of JKAACL, Dr Mirza Farooq Anwaar.

Pahari Novel 'Muhajer' Unveiled

The event commenced with a welcome address, followed by the formal release of the novel. A research paper on Muhajer highlighted its literary significance, themes, and valuable contribution to the growth of Pahari literature.

The literary meet also featured short story and poetry sessions, where several noted writers and poets presented their works, earning appreciation from the audience.

Promoting Pahari Language and Culture

Speakers emphasised that such literary gatherings are essential for the promotion, preservation, and strengthening of the Pahari language and its rich cultural heritage. They said these platforms encourage writers, inspire the younger generation, and play an important role in keeping the language vibrant for future generations.

JKAACL's Objective

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Wahid Manhas, Head of the Pahari Section at JKAACL, said the primary objective of organising the literary meet was to preserve the Pahari language and connect students with their linguistic and literary heritage. "The main objective of today's one-day Pahari literary meet was to preserve the Pahari language. Our primary goal in organising such programmes in schools and colleges is to familiarise the new generation with their language, literature and poets so that they are inspired to write and contribute to the language," Manhas told ANI.

Appealing to parents, he said, "While children should learn languages like English and Urdu, they should not be deprived of their mother tongue. I urge parents to speak their native language at home so that children remain connected to their roots and culture." Manhas added that participants had travelled from Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri and Kashmir to attend the literary gathering.

Author's Perspective

Author Mohammad Iqbal Shawl said his newly released novel "Muhajer" reflects the pain and resilience of the people of the Pir Panjal region following the Partition. "My latest novel, Muhajir, written in the Pahari language, was released today. The novel is about the pain, suffering and hardships faced by the people of the Pir Panjal region after Partition. It also highlights communal harmony, the region's distinct culture, traditions and heritage. I hope the younger generation reads the novel and understands the history and emotions of the region," Shawl said.

Call to Preserve Regional Languages

Rajouri MLA Iftikhar Ahmed congratulated the organisers for providing a platform to promote regional languages and praised the young participants for showcasing their talent. "If a region is to develop, its culture and language must also develop. There is a need to promote and preserve both the Pahari and Gojri languages and cultures. I believe these languages should be introduced as subjects in schools, colleges and universities so that future generations remain connected to their heritage," he told ANI.

The MLA also highlighted the achievements of young participants, including students who have authored books and worked on artificial intelligence projects, saying the talent displayed at the event was a matter of pride for the Pir Panjal region.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the guests, participants, organisers, and media for making the literary event a grand success. (ANI)