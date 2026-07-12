Students at a boarding school in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, are stable after suffering food poisoning from an evening meal. At least five were hospitalized with severe symptoms but are now recovering. Officials confirmed the situation is under control.

All the students who were admitted to a private hospital in Shahda after falling ill after the consumption of an evening meal at the Navbuddha Bastigrah boarding school are in stable condition, officials said.

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On Saturday, at least five students suffered severe food poisoning after consuming the evening meal provided by the boarding school. The incident triggered a situation of panic among the students; however, all the affected students are now stable.

MLA Confirms Situation is Under Control

MLA Rajesh Padvi (Shahada-Taloda) said that initially, four students were affected. When their health became a little critical, they were admitted to a private hospital in Shahada. Around 50-60 remaining students were also brought there for medical examination. He underlined that the situation is under control and everyone is stable now. "Today in Shahada, there was food poisoning during the evening meal at Navbuddha Bastigrah, a boarding school run by the Social Justice Department. Four boys fell seriously ill. They were brought there. As soon as we came to know about it, we started their treatment there. Then, when they appeared to be a little critical, we admitted them to a private hospital in Shahada. The remaining 50 to 60 boys were also brought there, and we are examining them. They are also being treated there. The boys have panicked a bit; the rest are under control and stable. Their relatives have also come there, so everyone is stable right now. There is no reason to worry. Here, our civil surgeon, our pantab, our police, all the government officers reached there, and the city dakas from the private hospital reached there," he said.

Medical Officer's Update

Taluka Medical Officer Rajendra Valvi noted that at least five boys experienced symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. "The students from Navbuddha School were brought to the hospital today in the evening. There were 28 children, of which 5 were referred as they were experiencing some serious discomfort. All of them were experiencing nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, so they were admitted. All the children are stable now. All of them will remain here under our team until morning. We have a team, ambulances, and all the health doctors and staff available here. We will fully handle any emergency that may be required," he said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)