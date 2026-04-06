- Home
- India
- West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update: Will Money Arrive From Monday? Here's the Latest from Nabanna
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update: Will Money Arrive From Monday? Here's the Latest from Nabanna
Everyone's asking: when will the Lakshmir Bhandar money for April hit our bank accounts? Here's the latest update from Nabanna on the increased allowance (Rs 1500-1700) and the chances of getting May's installment in advance.
18
Image Credit : Asianet News
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
West Bengal's popular social security scheme, 'Lakshmir Bhandar', has created a lot of buzz among its beneficiaries. Everyone is curious about the April installment, especially with the new financial year and the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : stockPhoto
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Nabanna sources have confirmed that DA arrears will be credited from Monday. But does this mean the Lakshmir Bhandar payment will also start on the same day? Usually, the scheme's money is sent to beneficiaries' accounts within the first week of the month.
38
Image Credit : Asianet News
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Administrative sources have hinted at a small delay. Every April, with the new financial year, departments work on fund allocation and updating beneficiary data. This can slow down the payment process. Nabanna has assured that the scheme isn't stopping and the delay is purely procedural.
48
Image Credit : stockPhoto
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
This April's update is extra special. The state government is thinking of paying May's installment in advance, right here in April. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted at this to avoid administrative hassles during the 2026 assembly election vote counting and model code of conduct. Beneficiaries are now hoping for a 'double payment' this month.
58
Image Credit : Social media
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
The allowance under this scheme has been significantly increased. As per the 2026-27 interim budget, women from General/OBC categories now get Rs 1,500 per month, while SC/ST women receive Rs 1,700. Currently, about 2.42 crore women in the state benefit from this scheme.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
It's important to be careful about a few technical details. The government sends the money directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts (DBT). Those who have incomplete KYC or haven't linked Aadhaar to their bank account might face payment issues.
78
Image Credit : Asianet News
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Beneficiaries can check their payment status on the West Bengal government's official portal (socialsecurity.wb.gov.in). You just need to use your Aadhaar or mobile number. If the status shows 'Validation Success' or 'Payment Under Process', the money is likely to be credited soon.
88
Image Credit : social mediia
West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update
In the end, while there's no official announcement that the Lakshmir Bhandar money will start coming from Monday, there is a strong chance the process will begin within the first week of April.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos