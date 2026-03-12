Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update: New Rules Announced, Thousands of Accounts at Risk
The administration is now taking strict action on welfare schemes, especially Lakshmir Bhandar. Your allowance could be stopped if your Aadhaar card is not linked to your bank, you are outside the specified age limit, or if you are employed.
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update
The Mamata government has launched many welfare schemes for the people of the state, providing monthly financial aid. But now, the administration is getting strict about these allowances, with Nabanna taking special measures.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update
There are reports that the allowance payments could stop from this month itself. The administration is cracking down on people receiving the benefits illegally. A small mistake could lead to your Lakshmir Bhandar payments being stopped, so be careful.
36
Image Credit : Freepik
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update
Since coming to power, the Mamata government has started several schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, widow pension, old-age pension, Rupashree, and Kanyashree. The Yuvasathi project was also launched recently. Now, there's a big update on the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: if you make certain mistakes, you will no longer get the allowance.
46
Image Credit : Freepik
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update
According to reports, you will not get the allowance if your Aadhaar card is not linked to your bank account. Also, only those between 25 and 60 years of age are eligible. If you are currently employed or receive a pension, you will no longer get the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance.
56
Image Credit : Freepik
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update
If you have made any of these mistakes, you should get them corrected today. Otherwise, you will not receive the allowance anymore. So, don't delay and get your details updated quickly. From now on, not everyone will be eligible for this benefit.
66
Image Credit : Freepik
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Update
There's also new information for fresh applicants. Beneficiaries usually get the money at the start of each month, but reports suggest there could be delays. To check your status, visit the official government portal. If the status shows 'Payment Under Process' or 'Success', it means the money will be credited soon.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos