An IIT panel has approved a new, secure CBSE portal for student answer sheet re-evaluation. The portal replaces a previous one from Coempt EduTeck that had significant security weaknesses allowing data access.

IIT Panel Approves New Secure CBSE Portal

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) panel, which is responsible for the security audit of the CBSE post-result ecosystem, has given full security clearance to a new examiner-facing portal, paving the way for the re-evaluation of answer sheets of thousands of students.

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The new portal was developed after CBSE decided not to use the portal developed by Coempt EduTeck, which was found to have multiple security weaknesses. As the re-evaluation process begins for thousands of students, CBSE has adopted a new portal that has been fortified with additional safeguards to mitigate security risks.

Vulnerabilities in Old Portal Exposed

"The IIT panel has approved an evaluation portal of CBSE. Base code is taken from the Edu-Coempt portal and significant changes have been made. Changes are not in terms of functionality but in terms of security," a member of the IIT panel told ANI.

"There were many security weaknesses in that portal, which allowed access to data and records, which was quite a serious issue. There are multiple ways through which data could be accessed. We had to go through carefully, close all the possibilities," the member added. Coempt EduTeck is at the centre of controversy after vulnerabilities were reported in the OSM (On-Screen) portal used for scanning and evaluating board examination answer sheets. The Coempt EduTeck system was also flagged by several whistleblowers for cybersecurity vulnerabilities. A member of the IIT panel said the security weaknesses allowed access to data and records, a finding that aligns with concerns raised by several young whistleblowers.

Data Migration and New Portal Development

In the wake of these findings, CBSE has moved all data and records related to the On-Screen Marking system from the vendor's servers to CBSE-controlled servers, the IIT panel member told ANI.

When asked who designed the new portal, the panel member responded, "There are multiple teams: Digital India Corporation (DIC), IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur. DIC and IIT Madras worked on improving the base code, and IIT Kanpur worked to identify vulnerabilities."

Over 70,000 Applications Received

Meanwhile, June 7 was the last day to submit applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation. CBSE has not announced how many students have opted for re-evaluation.

As of June 4, 2026, a total of 70,433 successful applications had been received through the CBSE post-result grievance redressal process, including 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation. (ANI)