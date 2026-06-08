Two wanted criminals were injured and arrested during a late-night police encounter in Rishikesh. The suspects rammed a police barricade, fired at officers during a chase, and were shot in the legs in retaliatory fire, said police.

Two criminals were injured and arrested during a late-night encounter with the police in the Rishikesh area, officials said.

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The Chase and Encounter

According to the Dehradun SSP Promendra Dobhal, during a checking operation, police personnel attempted to stop two suspects riding a motorcycle with their faces covered. Instead of stopping, the suspects rammed through the police barricade and fled towards Shyampur.

He informed that the police team pursued them, and the accused allegedly opened fire on the officers. In self-defence, the police retaliated, and both suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

Weapons Recovered

Police recovered two country-made pistols, live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

Link to Previous Firing Incident

The SSP said both arrested suspects were wanted in connection with a recent firing incident in Rishikesh, in which they had allegedly shot and injured two individuals.

Aftermath and Investigation

The injured accused were shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

Senior police officials visited both the encounter site and the hospital to review the situation and gather details of the incident.

Further details are awaited.