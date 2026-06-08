CPI General Secretary D Raja plans to raise concerns at the INDIA bloc meeting about Congress's statements against the LDF during the Kerala elections. He stressed the need for mutual trust for the opposition front to function effectively.

Left to Flag Concerns over Congress's Remarks

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Monday said that the Left will flag the statements by the Congress leadership against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) during the Keralam Assembly elections. D Raja told ANI that the INDIA bloc chairperson, Mallikarjun Kharge, has not yet conveyed the agenda of the meeting.

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The CPI leader said, "An INDIA bloc meeting is going to be held after a long time. 23 parties will be there except DMK. Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairman of the INDIA bloc, and we receive information from his office. But, there is no particular agenda or issues we have to know. The Left has its own issues and it will raise them."

"One of the issues is that the national-level Congress leaders questioned the integrity of the Left during the Keralam elections, "the Left has an alliance with the BJP". Such things cannot be accepted; there has to be a mutual trust. In the absence of mutual respect and trust, how can we build a united movement? The INDIA bloc is a united front which was formed with a common resolve, 'Desh Bachao, BJP Hatao.' What are we doing to save the nation and defeat the BJP? We will discuss that," he added.

The CPI(M) has also conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly polls, but the party has decided that MP John Brittas will attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

Attendance and Absences Mark INDIA Bloc Meeting

According to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, 23 political parties will be in attendance at the meeting, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital. He also maintained that the Opposition parties are "unified."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will not be attending the meeting, as Congress ended its long-standing partnership with the party after Congress joined hands with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is set to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Uttar Pradesh minister Omprakash Rajbhar highlighted the growing rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that the party's strength will vanish. Rajbhar said, "Since losing power, many of their (TMC) MLAs and MPs no longer align with the party's ideology. They are desperate to break away from the TMC. The strength the TMC once held will soon vanish."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will not attend the meeting as it quit the INDIA bloc last year, following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "We are not a part of the INDIA alliance, so the question doesn't arise of AAP taking part in the meeting." (ANI)