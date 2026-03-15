Lakshmir Bhandar Update: March Payment Delayed? Here's What We Know About The Money
Many women in West Bengal are worried because they haven't received their Lakshmir Bhandar money for March. So, when is the amount coming? Here's the latest update.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Sources say the government has received a lot of new applications for the scheme recently. Officials are currently busy verifying all these new forms.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
There's some confusion about the March payment for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. But the administration has confirmed that a slight delay won't stop the payments. All beneficiaries will receive their due amount.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
This verification of new applications is likely the reason for the delay in March payments. However, the government has made it clear that the scheme is not being stopped.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
Just to remind you, this state government scheme gives financial help to women. Women from General and OBC categories get ₹1500 per month, while SC and ST women receive ₹1700. The government sends this money directly to their bank accounts.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
The administration has asked beneficiaries who haven't received the money to wait a little longer. They have assured that the amount will be sent to everyone's account in phases very soon.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
If your money is delayed for too long, you can check your payment status online. You can also contact your local administrative office or a Duare Sarkar camp for help.
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Lakshmir Bhandar Update
So, the bottom line is this: the March payment might be a bit late, but there's no chance of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme stopping. Lakhs of women in the state will continue to get this benefit just like before.
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