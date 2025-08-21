Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast in THESE districts; Check
WB Weather Alerts: While the sky remained clear on Wednesday morning, what will the weather be like throughout Thursday? Before leaving home for work, take a look at today's complete weather update
What will today's weather be like?
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the amount of rainfall will increase across South and North Bengal in the next seven days. Due to the flow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the westward shift of the monsoon axis, heavy rainfall has been predicted in several districts.
What will the weather in South Bengal be like?
According to the Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of heavy rain (7-11 cm) in one or two places in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Thursday, August 21. Heavy rain is also likely in several places in Murshidabad, Nadia, Bardhaman, Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas from August 22-24. Heavy rain is forecast in Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram districts on August 25-26.
Warning for Fishermen
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds (35-55 km/h) and rough seas in the North Bay of Bengal and the West Bengal coast on August 23-24. Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from fishing in the sea during this period.
Rain due to low pressure
The deep depression is losing strength as it enters land and has turned into a well-marked low pressure. It has moved away from the Odisha landmass near Gopalpur and is currently located in South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh. The monsoon axis extends from Naliya towards Bhopal, Betul, and Raipur, and over the deep depression in Odisha to the East Central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, widespread rain is forecast in North and South Bengal from Thursday.
Which districts are forecast to receive heavy rain?
Heavy rain is likely in two districts on Thursday and Friday. Scattered heavy rain is expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Thunderstorms with rain are possible in Darjeeling and all other districts. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the upper districts on Saturday and Sunday. However, scattered heavy rain may occur in Malda, North, and South Dinajpur districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur in some places.
Humidity-related discomfort will increase
Heavy rain is likely again in one or two upper districts on Monday. Heavy rain is forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. There is also a high chance of rain in the city until Saturday. The sky will be mainly cloudy, sometimes partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with rain will continue. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain. The amount of water vapor in the air is high. If it doesn't rain, humidity-related discomfort will persist.