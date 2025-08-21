Image Credit : Getty

Heavy rain is likely again in one or two upper districts on Monday. Heavy rain is forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. There is also a high chance of rain in the city until Saturday. The sky will be mainly cloudy, sometimes partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms with rain will continue. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain. The amount of water vapor in the air is high. If it doesn't rain, humidity-related discomfort will persist.