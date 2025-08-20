- Home
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall, strong winds forecast in THESE places; Check
A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has triggered a yellow alert. Rainfall is expected to continue until Sunday, with heavy downpours predicted for Thursday and Friday
Image Credit : Getty
Cloudy skies and intermittent rain have been observed since morning. Rainfall occurred in various areas on Tuesday, and it is expected to increase today. The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and is currently moving towards the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Image Credit : Getty
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low-pressure system is not directly impacting West Bengal. However, rainfall is expected to continue in the state until Sunday.
Image Credit : social media
The low-pressure area over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system. It has made landfall near Gopalpur, off the south Odisha coast. However, its impact has not been felt in West Bengal.
Image Credit : unsplash
Despite the absence of direct impact from the low-pressure system, significant moisture is entering the land from the sea. The monsoon trough has also shifted towards West Bengal, leading to cooler temperatures across the state. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today is expected to be 29°C, and the minimum temperature is 27°C.
Image Credit : Social media
Rain and storms are expected until Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued. Light to moderate rain is expected in several districts today. Rainfall will increase from Thursday, with heavy downpours predicted for Thursday and Friday. Strong winds, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, are also expected today.
