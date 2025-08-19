5 6

Image Credit : pixal

There is a possibility of scattered rain in the districts including West Bengal throughout the day. Thunderstorms have also been predicted. This scattered rain may occur in Howrah, two 24 Parganas, two Medinipurs, Jhargram, Murshidabad and Nadia. Today the maximum temperature of the city will be 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees.