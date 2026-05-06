On Tuesday, the BJP's central leadership appointed Home Minister Amit Shah as the observer to select the legislative party leader in Bengal. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi will be the co-observer. Shah is in Kolkata on Wednesday to finalise the CM and cabinet. Sources say the party will stake its claim to form the government today itself. The new BJP government is expected to be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground on 25th Baishakh (Rabindra Jayanti), with PM Narendra Modi in attendance.