West Bengal awaits DA hike: Mamata Banerjee silent despite 6th Pay Commission

Speculation is rife about a DA hike for West Bengal government employees. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet made any announcement regarding the DA increase, which has disappointed the employees. The General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees commented on this matter.

The DA (Dearness Allowance) for central government employees is set to increase from January. Similarly, several states are also planning DA hikes for their employees.

Amidst these developments, there is speculation about the percentage increase in DA for West Bengal state government employees.

The DA hike for West Bengal state employees has been a topic of discussion for a long time. However, no confirmed updates have been announced yet.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Christmas festival at Allen Park yesterday. The festival will continue until December 30.

Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a DA hike from the stage of this festival, raising employees' expectations this time around.

However, this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not make any announcements regarding the DA, leaving state government employees disappointed. It is now anticipated that an update on DA will come in the budget.

Meanwhile, Malay Mukherjee, General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, issued a statement addressing the issue. He hinted that a DA hike might be announced in the budget but clarified that nothing can be confirmed until an official declaration is made.

As of now, there is no confirmed news on the matter, and the exact percentage increase in DA remains uncertain. Currently, West Bengal state employees are receiving 14 percent DA.

There is still a significant gap in DA between West Bengal state employees and their central counterparts. Central government employees are receiving 53 percent DA, resulting in a 39 percent difference.

