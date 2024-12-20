West Bengal awaits DA hike: Mamata Banerjee silent despite 6th Pay Commission

Speculation is rife about a DA hike for West Bengal government employees. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet made any announcement regarding the DA increase, which has disappointed the employees. The General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees commented on this matter.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

The DA (Dearness Allowance) for central government employees is set to increase from January. Similarly, several states are also planning DA hikes for their employees.

article_image2

Amidst these developments, there is speculation about the percentage increase in DA for West Bengal state government employees.

article_image3

The DA hike for West Bengal state employees has been a topic of discussion for a long time. However, no confirmed updates have been announced yet.

article_image4

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Christmas festival at Allen Park yesterday. The festival will continue until December 30.

article_image5

Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a DA hike from the stage of this festival, raising employees' expectations this time around.

article_image6

However, this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not make any announcements regarding the DA, leaving state government employees disappointed. It is now anticipated that an update on DA will come in the budget.

article_image7

Meanwhile, Malay Mukherjee, General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, issued a statement addressing the issue. He hinted that a DA hike might be announced in the budget but clarified that nothing can be confirmed until an official declaration is made.

article_image8

As of now, there is no confirmed news on the matter, and the exact percentage increase in DA remains uncertain. Currently, West Bengal state employees are receiving 14 percent DA.

article_image9

There is still a significant gap in DA between West Bengal state employees and their central counterparts. Central government employees are receiving 53 percent DA, resulting in a 39 percent difference.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Relief for Mohammed Zubair: Allahabad High Court grants interim protection from arrest AJR

EXPLAINED: Why Allahabad HC granted interim relief to Zubair in case over edited video post

BREAKING: Allahabad High Court grants interim protection from arrest to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair shk

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted interim protection from arrest by Allahabad HC

Privilege battle in Parliament: BJP, Congress lock horns over 'edited video' controversy AJR

Privilege battle in Parliament: BJP, Congress lock horns over 'edited video' controversy

Did Rahul Gandhi really wore expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic shk

Did Rahul Gandhi really wear expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic

Recent Stories

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch THIS weekend NTI

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

China nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion snt

China's nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon