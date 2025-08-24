- Home
- India
- VP Election Candidates, Online Gaming Bill, Congress' Veerendra Arrest and More: The Week That Was in Pics
VP Election Candidates, Online Gaming Bill, Congress' Veerendra Arrest and More: The Week That Was in Pics
Vice President race heats up as Parliament approves Online Gaming Bill. Political scandals emerge, Delhi CM in controversy. Vijay hints 2026 polls, Messi heads to Kerala, ISRO progresses. Take a look!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
CP Radhakrishnan Vs Sudershan Reddy for Vice President
The upcoming Vice Presidential election in India features a contest between CP Radhakrishnan, the candidate backed by the National Democratic Alliance, and Justice Sudershan Reddy (Retd.), who is being supported by the ruling INDIA bloc. Radhakrishnan is a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, while Sudershan Reddy is known for his legal acumen and integrity. This contest pits a seasoned political figure with strong organizational backing against a respected jurist, as both alliances aim to present contrasting visions of leadership and constitutional values.
Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
The Indian Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, marking a turning point for the country’s booming digital gaming industry. Cleared by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the bill bans all real-money online games—apps where players pay to win cash rewards. The decision is expected to shake up India’s $3.8 billion gaming sector, which had seen rapid growth with the popularity of fantasy sports and online card games. Companies like Dream11, Games24x7, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have drawn global investors, fueling one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the country.
Congress MLA KC Veerendra Arrested
Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra, popularly known as "Puppy," was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Sikkim for his alleged role in a large-scale illegal betting and money laundering network. The arrest followed nationwide raids, during which officials seized over Rs 12 crore in cash, gold worth Rs 6 crore, luxury vehicles, and documents linked to his family and business associates. Veerendra is accused of running multiple betting portals and attempting to set up a casino operation. He was earlier arrested in 2016 during demonetisation-related investigations.
Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Accused of Sexual Harassment
Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women, including actor Rini Ann George, writer Honey Bhaskaran, and transgender activist Avanthika. The accusations range from inappropriate messages to explicit verbal abuse, with one complainant claiming he expressed a desire to sexually assault her. Amid mounting pressure, Mamkootathil stepped down as the state Youth Congress president but has refused to resign as an MLA. Opposition parties, including the CPM and BJP, have demanded his resignation, while the Congress has initiated an internal probe. The controversy has also led to calls for him to stay away from public-facing events, including school programs.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slapped
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was slapped by a man during a public hearing at her official residence. The attacker, posing as a complainant, suddenly assaulted her before security intervened and detained him. Gupta sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized for treatment. The incident has sparked concerns over the safety of public officials and has been widely condemned. Investigations into the motive behind the attack are ongoing.
Dharmasthala Case Takes New Turn
Chinnayya, who had made shocking allegations about hundreds of bodies buried in Dharmasthala, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Chinnayya, originally from Tamil Nadu, is the son of Nanjayya and has a history of working in sanitation roles in Dharmasthala and nearby regions. His arrest comes after a detailed investigation, which included multiple excavations at alleged burial sites and extensive questioning of the anonymous complainant. Activists and observers are calling for a narco analysis test to uncover the truth behind the claims and the alleged conspiracy.
Actor Vijay Sounds 2026 Poll Bugle
At a major rally in Madurai, actor-turned-politician Vijay delivered a strong speech, positioning his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a key contender for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He ruled out alliances with both BJP and DMK, calling BJP an “ideological enemy” and DMK a “political opponent.” Vijay used powerful symbolism, comparing himself to a lion, to inspire regional pride and rally supporters. He also criticized both the central and state governments on issues like NEET and farmers’ rights. Vijay vowed to contest all 234 assembly seats, urging voters to support TVK as a true alternative in Tamil Nadu politics.
Here We Go! Lionel Messi to Play in Kerala
Argentina’s national football team, featuring legend Lionel Messi, is officially heading to Kerala for an international friendly match this November. The announcement was made by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who described Messi’s visit as a “Onam gift” for fans across the state. Preparations for the match, scheduled sometime between November 10 and 18, are underway and will be finalized following discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Argentina Football Association confirmed Messi’s participation, stating that the reigning FIFA World Cup champions will play at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Security Breach in Parliament
A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh managed to scale the boundary wall near the Garuda Gate and entered the Indian Parliament premises before being quickly caught by security personnel. Investigations revealed that he was mentally unstable and had mistakenly come to Delhi after boarding the wrong train. Authorities confirmed there was no political motive behind the breach. The incident has raised concerns about the adequacy of security measures at one of India’s most sensitive government locations, underscoring the need for enhanced vigilance.
ISRO's 'Small' Leap for Mankind
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), marking a key milestone in the preparation for India's ambitious Gaganyaan Mission. According to ISRO, the successful trial was a collaborative effort involving multiple defence and research organisations, including the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard. As per the vision envisaged by the Government of India to land an Indian on the moon by 2040, the mission aspects, configuration of the launch vehicle and orbital module systems have been taken up.