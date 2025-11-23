Acharya Lokesh Muni criticised Maulana Arshad Madani's remarks on Muslim discrimination as 'childish'. He cited APJ Abdul Kalam's presidency to highlight India's fair democratic system and warned against attempts to undermine national unity.

Prominent Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni on Sunday strongly criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani's recent remarks, calling them "childish" and an attempt to undermine India's unity, while reminding that the country once elected APJ Abdul Kalam, a Muslim, as its President.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Lokesh Muni emphasised that India honoured Dr Kalam with the highest office because of his dedication as a citizen, but warned that anyone who "betrays, backstabs, tampers with, or tries to break the unity and integrity of the nation" will face justice irrespective of their position. "APJ Abdul Kalam was once the President of this country. So, it's childish to talk like this... This country made Abdul Kalam President because he was a devoted citizen... But if someone betrays, backstabs, tampers with, or tries to break the unity and integrity of the nation, then it's not just the Chancellor or the Vice Chancellor; even the most important person will have to face justice for that," the spiritual leader stated.

Asserting that India functions on a democratic system where the rule of law prevails and everyone is treated fairly, he added, " I myself come from the minority Jain community. But I am proud of my country, its democratic system, its systems, its laws."

Madani's Remarks on Discrimination

This comes after Arshad Madani on Saturday expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims, highlighting what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University. He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zahran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".

He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they become "they will be sent to jail," while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack. "The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said. Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (Muslim) never raise their heads." (ANI)