Chinnayya, arrested in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, allegedly joined the conspiracy after working in sanitation and connecting with the ‘Burude’ team. The SIT is investigating his role in spreading false narratives.

Mangaluru: In a major development in the Dharmasthala Mass Burial case, Chinnayya, who had made shocking allegations about hundreds of bodies buried in Dharmasthala, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Chinnayya, originally from Tamil Nadu, is the son of Nanjayya and has a history of working in sanitation roles in Dharmasthala and nearby regions. His arrest comes after a detailed investigation, which included multiple excavations at alleged burial sites and extensive questioning of the anonymous complainant. Activists and observers are calling for a narco analysis test to uncover the truth behind the claims and the alleged conspiracy.

Background of Chinnayya

Chinnayya was born in 1980 and his family migrated from Tamil Nadu to Chikkaballi village in Mandya. Records indicate he attended school from 1987 to 1995. Through his sister, who worked in Ujire in 1994, he secured employment in Dharmasthala. Over the years, he worked in various sanitation roles in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Following allegations against him, he was dismissed from his job in Dharmasthala and returned to Tamil Nadu, before reconnecting with the team, allegedly linking him to the conspiracy.

Activist Welcomes Arrest and Calls for Narco Test

Activist Girish Mattannavar welcomed Chinnayya’s arrest, calling it a positive step in the ongoing investigation. Speaking to reporters after appearing for questioning at the Belthangady police station, he urged the SIT to conduct a narco analysis test on Chinnayya to uncover the truth behind the allegations. He emphasized that the SIT has full authority over the investigation and that the arrest should not be misunderstood.

Timeline of the Mass Burial Case