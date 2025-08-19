The Vice President race heats up after INDIA Bloc picked ex-SC judge B Sudershan Reddy from Andhra, challenging NDA ally TDP and appealing to Telugu pride. NDA has fielded Tamil leader CP Radhakrishnan to boost TN presence ahead of 2026 polls.

Bengaluru: The Vice President race has taken on a distinct regional hue, with both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA Bloc resorting to carefully calculated political chess moves. NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan, a prominent Tamil face, while the INDIA bloc has countered with B Sudershan Reddy, a seasoned leader from Andhra Pradesh. With Tamil Nadu set to go to polls in 2026, the BJP-led NDA is aiming to strengthen its symbolic presence in the southern state, where it has long struggled to gain electoral traction. Radhakrishnan, a veteran from Coimbatore with deep RSS roots, is seen as an attempt to woo Tamil voters and signal serious intent ahead of a crucial assembly battle. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc's choice of Sudershan appears to be a strategic pushback against the NDA's growing ties with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). With the TDP emerging as NDA’s second-largest partner after the BJP in the new Lok Sabha, the Opposition may be looking to create a rift within the alliance.

Why NDA Selected CP Radhakrishnan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed CP Radhakrishnan, terming that selecting him makes for a good choice due to his long years of public service and experience across domains. PM Modi pointed to Radhakrishnan's decades of grassroots work in Tamil Nadu, in what seems to be an attempt to appeal voters in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 elections. NDA hopes Congress ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which governs the state currently, would be in a spot of bother if they do not back a Tamil man.

CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President, is currently the Governor of Maharashtra. A senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, he has over 40 years of experience in politics. He has previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand and held additional charge of Pondicherry. Radhakrishnan was elected twice as Member of Parliament from Coimbatore and has also led the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. His nomination comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections and is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its presence in the state.

CP Radhakrishnan contested the 1998 and 1999 general elections as a BJP candidate, shortly after the 1998 Coimbatore bombings. He secured victory by a margin of over 150,000 votes in 1998 and by 55,000 votes in 1999. In 2004, following the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) decision to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Radhakrishnan played a key role in building new alliances in Tamil Nadu. He worked with the state BJP unit to establish ties with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the 2004 elections. Until recently, he served as a National Executive Member of the BJP. Regarded as one of the most respected and senior BJP leaders from South India, he is often referred to as the “Modi of Tamil Nadu.”

Why INDIA Bloc Selected CP Radhakrishnan?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that INDIA Bloc will be represented by Sudershan Reddy, whose nomination sends a clear message that the INDIA alliance aims to challenge the friendly BJP-TDP narrative. The move may put the TDP in a politically delicate position as they are a key NDA ally and a dominant force in Andhra Pradesh. While alliance loyalty may compel the TDP to back the NDA’s Tamil candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, the optics of opposing a Telugu nominee on a national stage could spark discomfort among its core voter base, especially as the party looks to consolidate its recent electoral gains in the state. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already made an appeal to elect Sudershan Reddy, by terming him as the “embodiment of Telugu pride.”

B Sudershan Reddy was born on July 8, 1946, in Akula Mylaram village (then Ibrahimpatnam taluka, now in present-day Telangana) to a farmer family. He studied in Hyderabad and earned his law degree from Osmania University in 1971. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh the same year and began practice in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, focusing on writ and civil matters. Before becoming a judge, Reddy served as Government Pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court from 1988 to 1990, briefly as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government in 1990, and as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. Justice Reddy was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. He became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 5, 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on January 12, 2007, and retired on July 8, 2011.

Election Process Explained

The Election Commission has scheduled voting for September 9, 2025, with counting the same day. The last date to file nominations is August 21, and candidates can withdraw till August 25. The early poll follows Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation on July 21 due to health reasons, which triggered the schedule for a by-election. All Opposition MPs are expected to join Justice Reddy’s nomination filing on August 21. Over the next weeks, both sides will seek support from MPs across parties. The result will shape the functioning of the Rajya Sabha for the rest of this term, including how debates are run and how order is maintained during key legislative sessions.

he Vice President is elected by an electoral college of Members of Parliament from both Houses. Voting is by proportional representation through the single transferable vote, and the ballot is secret, as set out under Article 66(1) and related laws. Fielding a former Supreme Court judge gives the Opposition a candidate with deep legal experience and a long public record. Supporters say Justice Reddy's background can appeal to MPs across parties because the Vice President is also the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, a role that needs fairness and calm conduct.