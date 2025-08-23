Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will play an international friendly match in Kerala this November. The match, a true "Onam gift" for fans, will take place at Greenfield Stadium between November 10-18.

Thiruvananthapuram: Argentina’s national football team, featuring legend Lionel Messi, is officially heading to Kerala for an international friendly match this November. The announcement was made by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, who described Messi’s visit as a “Onam gift” for fans across the state. Preparations for the match, scheduled sometime between November 10 and 18, are underway and will be finalized following discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Greenfield Stadium to Host the World Champions

The Argentina Football Association confirmed Messi’s participation, stating that the reigning FIFA World Cup champions will play at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. However, their opponent for the high-profile fixture has not been decided yet. According to sources close to the Argentine team, several national sides have shown interest, with Australia already expressing willingness to take the field against Messi and his teammates.

Historic Return to Indian Soil

Minister Abdurahiman said that Kerala had been expecting the visit from the Argentine squad, and the confirmation from the AFA was received the previous night. The state intends to provide fans with a unique opportunity to watch Messi in action on home turf.

India is no stranger to football history with Messi: back in September 2011, the superstar made his first India visit, captaining Argentina in a friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium—a match that marked his debut as national team captain. This upcoming fixture promises to be another landmark moment for Indian football lovers.