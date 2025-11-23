President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his Martyrdom Day, praising his sacrifice for righteousness and truth. The Delhi government has declared a public holiday to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his Martyrdom Day, praising his sacrifice for protecting righteousness, humanity and truth. She said his teachings inspire people to follow the path of justice and work for unity and harmony in the country. "I pay my humble tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the occasion of his 350th Martyrdom Day. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to preserve the ideals of righteousness, humanity and truth. His valour, sacrifice and selfless service are a source of inspiration for everyone. His teachings inspire us to move forward on the path of justice with determination and courage. Let us adopt his values in our lives and work to strengthen harmony and unity in our country".

Guru Teg Bahadur: 'Hind di Chadar'

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties.

Commemoration of Martyrdom Day

The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience. The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings.

To celebrate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. Also, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 (Tuesday) to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, according to an official release.

The Delhi CMO stated that the decision aims to provide citizens with an opportunity to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's supreme sacrifice, spiritual teachings and unwavering commitment to protecting humanity and religious freedom. (ANI)