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UP Weather LATEST Update: Rain or Shine on Eid? Check Forecast for Lucknow, Noida, Other Cities
On Eid 21st March 2026, UP cities like Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Agra will have partly cloudy skies, light drizzle in Lucknow, pleasant temperatures 25°C-28°C, perfect for prayers and outings.
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On Eid, 21st March 2026, cities like Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Agra will mostly have partly cloudy skies. Lucknow might start its day with an overcast sky, and the IMD has also predicted a chance of light drizzle. The weather in other cities will remain clear and comfortable, making it a great day for Eid prayers and outings.
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The temperature in various cities will be slightly different, but the day will be pleasant overall. Agra's maximum temperature will be 25°C, Noida and Prayagraj will see 27°C, while Lucknow and Kanpur could reach 28°C. With minimum temperatures between 16°C and 19°C, the weather is perfect for Eid celebrations.
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The weather on Eid will be pleasant, but you should still be careful with the changing temperatures. Wear light warm clothes to avoid the morning and night chill. Remember to drink plenty of water during the day. If you're in Lucknow, it's a good idea to carry an umbrella as there's a chance of light rain. Pay special attention to children and the elderly.
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Summer is slowly starting to make its presence felt in these UP cities. The sun is getting a bit stronger during the day, though the heat isn't too bothersome yet. The IMD indicates that temperatures will rise further by the end of March. This trend of increasing heat, especially in the afternoons, will become more obvious in the coming days.
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The IMD forecasts that temperatures will gradually increase over the next 3-5 days and could cross the 30°C mark. Lucknow might get some relief due to light rain, but the rising temperature trend will continue in other cities. By the end of March, temperatures will likely reach 32°C-34°C, making the days much hotter.
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