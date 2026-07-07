PM Modi paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, highlighting his opposition to 'two constitutions, two flags'. Modi praised Mookerjee's role in nation-building, institutional development, and securing Bengal's integration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee fiercely opposed the talk of two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags in the country and understood that the essence of nation-building lies in building institutions.

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Mookerjee's Ideas Guiding Modern India

The Prime Minister, who addressed a gathering via a video message on the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, spoke of the significance of the day for the entire nation and specifically for West Bengal. "Today the country is reverently remembering a visionary dedicated to the integrity of India," he said.

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the revered leader, the Prime Minister noted how the foundational thoughts planted decades ago are now visibly blossoming across the societal and political landscape. He credited this robust ideological framework with playing an indispensable role in charting the course for the nation's contemporary progress. "Today we are praising the seed of that idea which is playing a major role in giving direction to modern India."

Outlining the essential ingredients for achieving monumental national goals, he described a powerful synergy where grounded intellectual strength, pure intentions, and absolute dedication seamlessly converge. He presented the celebrated visionary's life as the ultimate embodiment and practical demonstration of this successful formula. "When all these links connect with each other, then the fulfillment of the resolution is certain," asserted Shri Modi.

'Nation First' Ethos and Honoring Heritage

Marking the milestone 125th birth anniversary, he respectfully offered his deep personal veneration to the late leader. He paused the address to solemnly honour the towering legacy and sacrifices of the great patriot. "I bow down to Dr. Mookerjee on this occasion and offer my tributes," he said.

Connecting the current administration's 'Nation First' ethos with the rightful recognition of historical figures, the Prime Minister detailed the ongoing two-year national festival dedicated to this anniversary. He explained that this extended commemoration, which began last July, represents a concerted, long-term effort to follow and honour the visionary's path. "When there is a government with the resolution of Nation First, then national heroes also get due respect," noted Shri Modi.

The Prime Minister observed how the newly formed state government in Bengal has significantly amplified the grandeur of these national celebrations. He specifically praised the recent majestic organisation of Paschim Banga Divas as a beautiful, culturally resonant salute to the region's rich heritage. "Today's program is also a part of that same respect for one's heritage."

Champion of National Unity and Integration

Delving into crucial historical parliamentary records, the Prime Minister recounted the intense crisis of 1947 when conspiracies threatened to sever the entirety of Bengal from the nation. He praised the leader's rock-solid political resistance and masterclass in shaping public opinion to definitively secure the state's permanent integration with India. "As Dr. Mookerjee famously stated, the foundation of a golden future can be laid only on the ground of national unity," PM Modi said.

Transitioning to the fight for absolute national integration, the Prime Minister detailed the fierce historical opposition against maintaining dual administrative and symbolic systems within the country's borders. He recalled the powerful rallying mantra demanding strict uniformity in governance and national identity. "He (Syama Prasad Mookerjee) fiercely opposed the talk of two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags in the country. He understood very well that the essence of nation-building is in the building of institutions. His belief was that if India has to become a self-confident nation, its education must be connected to the Indian soul. The dream that Dr. Mookerjee saw that regarding local languages, our government has fulfilled it," PM Modi said.

Architect of India's Economic Strength

Exploring the economic foresight of independent India's first Industry Minister, he referred to the establishment of monumental entities like Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Sindri Fertilizer Plant, Damodar Valley Corporation, and IFCI. He credited these foundational institutions with successfully powering the nation's railway, agricultural, energy, and financial sectors for decades. "He laid the foundation for such national institutions which became India's economic strength for decades to come," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)