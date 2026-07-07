IIM Nagpur unveils its Strategic Roadmap 2026-31, aiming to become a globally respected, multi-campus institution. The plan includes expansion to Goa and Pune, a major focus on Executive Education, AI, and positioning among the world's top B-schools.

Strategic Roadmap 2026-31: A Vision for Global Impact

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has unveiled a Strategic Roadmap 2026-31, aiming to emerge as a globally respected, multi-campus institution with major thrust on Executive Education, artificial intelligence, India-centric research, energy and climate leadership, entrepreneurship and regional development.

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Sharing the roadmap during a media interaction on Monday, Bhimaraya Metri, who has been reappointed as Director for a second tenure, said the next five years would take the Institute from rapid growth to wider national and global impact. "Our next phase is about scale with purpose. We want IIM Nagpur to be globally respected, deeply rooted in India's priorities and capable of creating meaningful impact through education, research, innovation and leadership," Metri said.

Key Strategic Pillars

The Institute's multi-campus strategy envisages expansion to Goa, along with international collaborations with foreign universities, while promoting borderless learning, joint research and faculty and student exchange.

IIM Nagpur also aims to position itself among India's Top 3 institutions in Executive Education, creating a globally benchmarked, industry-integrated ecosystem of flexible and lifelong learning.

Another major pillar is AI-led management education through AI-integrated pedagogy, future-ready programmes and the MARVEL AI R&D Centre. The Institute also seeks to position itself among the world's Top 100 business schools and Asia's Top 10.

Energy and climate leadership is another priority, building on the Executive MBA in Energy Management with NPTI, engagement with ONGC Green Limited, and the proposed Centre of Excellence for Heat Resilience and Sustainable Cooling with NRDC. The Institute will also advance Phase II campus development, its Net-Zero vision and the already commissioned solar power initiative.

"Our responsibility extends beyond the classroom. IIM Nagpur must contribute to job creation, regional transformation, clean energy, public policy, entrepreneurship and India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," Metri said.

Major Expansion: A New Campus in Pune

IIM Nagpur is set for major expansion with a full-fledged 70-acre campus at Moshi in Pune. Prof. Metri said the Maharashtra Government has allotted the land on a Rs 1 lease, while its market value is estimated at over Rs 180 crore. He thanked the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister of Maharashtra for their support.

"Several IIMs have smaller satellite or extension centres, but our vision for Pune is fundamentally different," Metri said.

The Pune campus will focus on manufacturing, Industry 4.0, digital technologies, AI and IT management. Proposed offerings include an integrated BBA-MBA programme and a five-year BTech-MBA programme in collaboration with leading IITs.

"Pune gives us a unique opportunity to rethink management education and develop leaders who understand technology, management and industry as an integrated whole," Metri said. (ANI)