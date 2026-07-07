Mamata Banerjee led a candlelight march to protest the rape-murder of a minor in Baruipur. TMC leaders alleged police confined her to her residence, preventing her from meeting the victim's family. Two arrests have been made in the case.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with party workers and leaders, held a candlelight march on Monday condemning the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur. TMC leaders have accused the state police of confining her to her residence and preventing her from visiting the victim's family.

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The girl went missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond, with an alleged case of rape and murder triggering outrage and protests in the area. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has spoken to the girl's father on the phone and reportedly assured capital punishment for the accused.

TMC leaders allege 'house arrest' for Mamata

Speaking on the incident, TMC MP Pratima Mandal said, "We stand with the victim's family. On Mamata Banerjee's instructions, 4 of our TMC members went there. Mamata Banerjee spoke to the victim's father from Dola Sen's phone. She wanted to go there since yesterday, but the police have created an environment like house arrest. The public is still with Mamata Banerjee today."

Echoing similar concerns, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "Mamata Banerjee wanted to go there yesterday, but she was not allowed by the police. Today, a TMC team, including MLAs and MPs, reached there. They met the victim's family; TMC stands with the victim's family."

TMC MP Dola Sen alleged that Banerjee had been placed under restrictions since the previous day. "Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, has been placed under house arrest since yesterday. She tried to go to Baruipur alone, but she was stopped without any reason. Today, we--a group including two MLAs, two MPs, and members of civil society--met with the victim's family. We conveyed Mamata Banerjee's stance to them. Didi is with them; they have also spoken to Didi on the phone," Sen said.

Expressing concern over the law and order in the state, TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay raised concerns over a string of similar incidents in the state, saying, "In these 50 days, there have been 8 rape incidents. It is a good thing that the Chief Minister has said that the death penalty will be given. The government should fulfil its responsibility. Mamata Banerjee was not allowed to go to Baruipur. A heavy police force has been deployed here. This does not happen in a democratic system. She has been the Chief Minister for 15 years; the way she is being treated in a democratic system is not right. The culprits should be punished."

Commenting on the candlelight march, TMC leader Madan Mitra said Banerjee protested peacefully to bring light to the situation. "What is the job of the Police? They will do whatever they are ordered to do from the top. But the candle will indeed burn because this is a symbol of protest. Mamata Banerjee did not hurl bombs, shoot bullets or block roads. She protested peacefully. This candle has been a symbol of protest for thousands of years. A candle might look tiny, but it has immense power. It shook the Government," she said.

BJP blames previous governments for lawlessness

Reacting to the fresh case, RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim's mother and BJP MLA Ratna Debnath described the incident as "heartbreaking" and assured that justice will be served under the current BJP-led government. "Another brutal incident has occurred. This is very heartbreaking. Once again, parents have to witness this sorrow; it is very heartbreaking for me. A new government has come in; justice will be served in this case. It won't be like the previous government. But the void of the parents will remain. Why do such incidents happen? This TMC and the previous government, especially TMC, focused only on games, fairs, and such things. That's why such incidents are happening. Our new government has come in; action will be taken in this case."

Investigation updates: 2 arrested, SIT formed

Earlier on Sunday, security was tightened outside the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as central forces took positions ahead of her scheduled visit to Baruipur following the alleged rape and murder of the minor.

Meanwhile, the Baruipur Police District confirmed that significant progress has been made in the investigation as two individuals have been arrested in connection with the minor girl's death. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, and she held a conversation with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)