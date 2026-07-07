The Indian Army conducted a search operation in Kupwara's Keran sector, busting a hideout and recovering a large cache of arms including five AK-series rifles. Separately, the Chinar Corps inaugurated a High Mast National Flag for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Indian Army busted a hideout and recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a search operation carried out on specific intelligence input, the Chinar Corps said on Monday.

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In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said the operation was launched in the general area of the Keran Sector. The recoveries from the hideout included five AK-series rifles, nine AK magazines, one hand grenade, and a large quantity of ammunition, along with other war-like stores. "On 06 Jul 2026, based on specific intelligence input, a Search Operation was launched by Indian Army in the general area Keran Sector, Kupwara. During search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered five AK Series Rifles, nine AK magazines, one Hand Grenade, a huge cache of ammunition and other war-like stores," the post said.

National Flag Inaugurated for Amarnath Yatra

Meanwhile, earlier on June 4, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army inaugurated a magnificent High Mast National Flag at Chandanwari, the gateway to the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra along the traditional Pahalgam route.

The installation of the towering Tricolour by the Chinar Corps reflects the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army towards fostering national unity, strengthening the spirit of patriotism and reinforcing the bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Standing tall amidst the picturesque mountains of Chandanwari, the High Mast National Flag will inspire lakhs of pilgrims, tourists and local residents, serving as a constant reminder of the nation's unity, resilience and collective resolve. (ANI)