The government has confirmed that E20 petrol was introduced only after extensive testing by ARAI and other bodies validated its safety. Studies found no abnormal wear or tear, with some noting improved acceleration and reduced carbon emissions.

Extensive testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has validated the use of E20 petrol, with the government saying the fuel was introduced only after rigorous scientific evaluation covering engine durability, emissions, fuel systems and overall vehicle performance.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme was implemented through a "phased, calibrated, scientifically validated and consultative approach" involving NITI Aayog, Oil Marketing Companies, automobile manufacturers, ARAI, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.

The minister said extensive laboratory studies, durability trials and field validation were carried out before the introduction of E20, covering engine durability, material compatibility, corrosion resistance, drivability, emissions, fuel economy and overall vehicle performance. He added that E20-compatible vehicles are approved only after undergoing the prescribed homologation process and are certified for sale after extensive testing.

Addressing Performance Concerns

Responding to concerns over vehicle performance, the government said studies conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IIP, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and automobile manufacturers found that E20 does not cause abnormal wear and tear or compatibility issues when used according to prescribed standards. According to the reply, SIAM and ARAI have also found that E20 improves acceleration and ride quality while reducing carbon emissions.

Safety for Legacy Vehicles Confirmed

In a separate written reply, the government also said that extensive laboratory studies and field trials by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP and automobile manufacturers confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards and that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear due to the fuel. It added that these findings are supported by field validation and real-world operating experience.

Future of Ethanol Blending

The government said there is no proposal at present to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 per cent or to introduce ethanol blending in diesel for commercial use. It said any future decision would be based on comprehensive scientific evaluation, vehicle compatibility studies, stakeholder consultations and adequate domestic production capacity. (ANI)