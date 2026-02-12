UP Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies, Sunshine, and Mild Afternoon Warmth
UP Weather Forecast, Feb 12: Clear skies in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj. Mild temperatures, morning fog, poor AQI 150-250. Health caution advised for pollution.
UP Weather on Thursday
On Feb 12, many UP cities will have dry, clear weather. The IMD predicts morning fog, especially in western UP, followed by sunshine. No rain is expected. A slight temperature rise will bring mild afternoon warmth.
UP Weather Today
Though skies will be clear, air quality is a concern with an AQI of 150-250 ('poor'). Winds at 10-12 km/h won't clear the pollution. Caution is advised for those out in the morning and evening.
Noida Weather
Noida may see more morning haze. Min temp around 9°C, max 24°C. WNW winds and a moderate UV index are expected. Pollution effects may be higher in the NCR. Commuters and kids should be cautious.
Lucknow Weather
Lucknow expects good sunshine all day. Min temp around 14°C, max 27°C. Despite pleasant weather, the AQI will be near 176. Patients and the elderly should wear masks outdoors.
Prayagraj Weather
In Prayagraj, the max temp could reach 29.2°C, with a min of 13.4°C. The sky will be clear and the weather dry. Mild heat may be felt. Clear weather is good for farmers and their crops.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.