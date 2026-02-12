Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter To End In February; Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather department reports that winter's departure from Bengal is imminent. The daytime temperature will gradually increase, and the minimum temperature may rise by 2-3 degrees over the weekend
Kolkata Weather
The winter chill is fading. While mornings and nights are cool, days are getting warmer. The Alipore weather office says winter is on its way out, with daytime cold diminishing.
Temperature
The minimum temperature may rise 2-3 degrees over the weekend. The daytime chill will be gone by Sunday. Temperatures will rise across the state, with Kolkata hitting 30°C.
Dense Fog
The dense fog warning is over, says the Alipore weather office. Light to moderate morning fog is expected, especially in North Bengal's Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar.
North Bengal
The weather department reports that all North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, will remain dry until next Monday, February 16.
Kolkata City
The city will feel chilly tonight and in the morning, with temperatures around 15°C. Afterward, the heat will gradually increase.
Weather Department
The Alipore weather office reports clear skies for the next few days. Light morning dew or fog is possible. The weather will be dry for the next week with no rain expected.
Dry Weather
From Thursday to Monday, dry weather will prevail in Kolkata and all districts of South Bengal, including Hooghly, the 24 Parganas, and Medinipur.
Temperature
Today, the city's maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 16 degrees Celsius. Today's day and night temperatures will be slightly below normal.
Dew or Fog
The minimum temperature could rise by three degrees in the next three days. Despite morning dew or fog, days will get warmer, the weather office reports.
North Bengal
A dense fog warning is in effect for North Bengal. Light to moderate fog will persist for the next 3-4 days, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.