LJP(RV) MP Arun Bharti and Shiv Sena's Milind Deora welcomed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination. Bharti called it a 'new era' after ending 'Jungle Raj,' while Deora noted the balance of experience it brings to Parliament.

'Beginning of a New Era': Allies Welcome Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Bid

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Thursday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, calling it the "beginning of a new era." Speaking with the media, Bharti lauded Kumar for bringing Bihar out of "Jungle Raj" and said that the party supports his decision. "Nitish Kumar has expressed his wish to be a part of the Rajya Sabha, and all party members have supported him for his new journey. This decision of Nitish Kumar, who brought Bihar out of Jungle Raj, is the end of an era and the beginning of another. We extend our best wishes to him," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The reactions come as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said that the participation of Kumar in the Parliamentary democracy will ensure a balance between "experience and energy." He welcomed Kumar's decision and the upcoming changes in the Bihar politics. "Nitish Kumar is a very senior leader of the NDA. If JD(U) and BJP decided together to send Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, I welcome whatever changes take place in the state govt of Bihar...We are MPs of the younger generation. Besides us, senior leaders like Nitish ji, Deve Gowda ji will also be there. So, this balance between experience and energy is good for our Parliamentary democracy," he said.

Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time, becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state.

Rajya Sabha Election Details

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)