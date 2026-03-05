After winning the 2025 Bihar election and taking oath as CM for the 10th time, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. The 75-year-old JD(U) chief announced his decision, extending 'full support' to the new Bihar government.

Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination

Bihar politics on Thursday witnessed a drastic shift as the state's longest serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, extending "full support" to the new Cabinet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Janata Dal (United) chief, Nitish Kumar, won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in Bihar and took oath for the 10th time as the Chief Minister of the state. Tthe 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

NDA Welcomes Kumar's Return to Parliamentary Democracy

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar CM as a "golden chapter" in the state's history during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress.

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh welcomed Kumar's decision, affirming that the government in Bihar will be formed under his leadership. Meanwhile, Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that no one can imagine Nitish Kumar's achievement in building Bihar, adding that he will only decide where he wishes to go.

JD(U) leader Harshvardhan Singh welcomed his decision and said that Nitish Kumar always wished to attend all four houses and had filed for the Rajya Sabha elections of his own will. "When he had only 43 seats, no one could suppress him. Today, he has 85 seats. No one can suppress him. He has his own will. He does what he wants, and the people of Bihar wholeheartedly stand with him..." he added.

In similar enthusiasm, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and NDA Rajya Sabha candidate Upendra Kushwaha said that Kumar served Bihar for over 20 years as the Chief Minister and now will serve Delhi. "As NDA candidates, 5 candidates have filed their nominations today... the victory of all candidates is certain...Nitish Kumar (Rajya Sabha) is going; this is his decision, and everyone appreciates his decision," he said.

'Political Abduction, Betrayal': Opposition Slams Move

However, Opposition parties denounced Nitish Kumar's decision, accusing the BJP of "hijacking" him, terming the move as "political abduction, leadership coup, deception and betrayal."

Voicing stern criticism against Kumar's decision, Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X, "What the Indian National Congress had been saying often during the Bihar election campaign has now come to pass. A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place. It is, in many ways, a huge betrayal of the mandate of the people."

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the BJP of using "tricks" against Nitish Kumar, defying their election slogan '2025 se 30 phir se Nitish'. He said that the people of the state oppose this change of power. "I always said 'Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadaya hai dulha banake lekin phera kisi aur ke sath dila raha hai'... The BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that he wants to go to the (Rajya Sabha) House... We have been saying this from the beginning that after the elections, the BJP people will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the post of Chief Minister... Today, that statement has come true. The people's aspirations are against this change of power...," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said that the announcement came as a shock just months after the conclusion of the assembly elections and termed it a "huge political abduction". He further said that the announcement exposed the "attitude" of the BJP towards their allies.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot voiced similar concerns and questioned the logic behind winning a popular mandate only to step down from state leadership. Pilot pointed out Nitish Kumar's history of changing his stance, implying that this decision might be another example. He also questioned the impact on Bihar, suggesting the BJP might take control of the state.

Congress leader Udit Raj highlighted unemployment and the low standard of education in government institutions within Bihar and said that if Nitish Kumar becomes an MP, it will be more "honourable" for him to take up "no roles".

Meanwhile, Congress' Maharashtra MLA Nana Patole equated Nitish Kumar's situation with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who was not re-elected as CM after Mahayuti gained majority in Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024, with the BJP emerging as the largest party.

Supporters Protest, Allege 'Conspiracy'

Meanwhile, supporters of JD(U) and party workers held a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, refusing to believe that Nitish Kumar has decided to give up the Chief Minister post. "It is possible that his account has been hijacked," a JDU worker said, reacting to Nitish Kumar's confirmation on a post on X.

"Nitish Kumar cannot insult the public's mandate. There is a huge pressure on him as part of a major conspiracy," another supporter said. "This is heartbreaking. The people of Bihar consider him their family. No one else besides Nitish Kumar can be the Chief Minister here. We want Nitish Kumar to remain the CM," he said.

A Career of Coalition Manoeuvring

Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA. Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.

Kumar's return to the national arena could also pave the way for the BJP to have a greater say in the government in Bihar and perhaps even stake a claim to the CM's chair. (ANI)