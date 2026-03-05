TMC leader Kunal Ghosh voiced shock at the resignation of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, calling it 'unexpected.' He questioned whether the governor stepped down due to political pressure from the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday expressed shock over the resignation of CV Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal, saying that the party leadership is closely monitoring the developments.

TMC Questions 'Political Pressure'

Speaking to reporters, the Trinamool Congress leader said the resignation was unexpected and raised questions about whether the Governor stepped down under political pressure ahead of the upcoming elections. "Our leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already tweeted on this. We are all shocked. This is an unexpected resignation. Our top leadership is monitoring the situation. Whether he was under tremendous political pressure or not is a question now," Ghosh said.

Alleges Misuse of Election Commission

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was doing politics by misusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar ahead of the elections.

Calls for Consultation on New Governor

Ghosh also said that if a Governor resigns suddenly, there should be consultation with the state Chief Minister before appointing a new one. "Home Minister Amit Shah gave the Chief Minister the name of the new Governor; this did not happen through a democratic process. If a Governor resigns all of a sudden, a consultation should take place with the CM," he said.

'New Guv Will Administer Oath to Mamata': Ghosh

The TMC leader added that regardless of who is appointed as Governor, the new appointee would eventually administer the oath to Mamata Banerjee if she returns to power again. "But whichever Governor is sent to Bengal by Amit Shah, one thing is clear - the Governor sent by him will have to administer the oath of Chief Minister to Mamata Banerjee for the fourth time," he added.

Resignation Confirmed

CV Ananda Bose resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor after sending his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor confirmed the development to ANI.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter to the President of India," the OSD to the Governor said.