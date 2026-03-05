CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has criticised the Modi government's silence on the sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean, calling India a 'subordinate ally of the US' and questioning the government's approach.

CPI(M) Calls India 'Subordinate Ally of US'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) general secretary MA Baby on Thursday criticised the Narendra Modi government for not clarifying its stance in the West Asia conflict, calling it a "subordinate ally of the US". Condemning the sinking of the Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, by a US submarine with a torpedo hit in the Indian Ocean, Baby accused the central government of not ensuring the safety of Indian waters.

Reflecting on the Indian government's silence on the matter, he accused the BJP of supporting the war efforts by the US and Israel. "Now, in Indian waters, we have seen actions by both the USA and Israel. Indian waters should be preserved as a zone of peace, and that should be the approach of the Government of India. Unfortunately, India appears to be acting as a subordinate ally of the USA. The Government of India now seems to be supporting the USA's war efforts, which is objectionable and cannot be approved," the CPI (M) general secretary told ANI.

Questions Raised Over PM Modi's Israel Visit

Baby further questioned whether Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu informed PM Modi of the joint military operation with the US against Iran, given that the offensive took place two days after the Prime Minister concluded his visit to Israel. "India has a strategic relationship with the USA. Two days before the Israeli attack on Iran, which was supported by the USA, the Indian Prime Minister happened to be in Israel meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu. This has led to widespread doubts about whether the Indian Prime Minister discussed with Netanyahu the possible attack that Israel was planning with the help of the USA," he said.

IRIS Dena Sinking and Aftermath

His remarks come as the Indian Navy deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank on Wednesday after being struck by a US submarine torpedo. The vessel sank on March 4, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, after reportedly being struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US Navy submarine torpedoed the vessel as part of an expanding military campaign against Iranian assets. On the other hand, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the United States will come to regret its action of destroying the Iranian vessel IRIS Dena with a torpedo hit in the Indian Ocean.

Of the estimated 180 crew members on board, approximately 87 sailors are reported dead, with roughly 32 survivors rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warships are mission-deployed in the Middle East region amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. (ANI)