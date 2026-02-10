Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Hazy Sunshine Expected; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On February 10, 2026, Delhi will have partly cloudy skies, with dense fog in morning and at night. The temperature is expected to reach up to 24°C. Read the Delhi weather update, including important travel and health info
Delhi Weather
On Feb 10, the weather in Delhi-NCR will be partly cloudy. The daytime temperature will be between 24-25°C, while nights could get a bit colder, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10-11°C.
Wind Speed
The wind speed will be light, between 5-12 km/h. The sky may remain partly cloudy during the day, but there's almost no chance of rain. A slight change is due to a Western Disturbance.
Fog
Morning fog can be a challenge for commuters. Be careful while driving, as visibility might drop to 50 meters. Pollution levels may be poor, so respiratory patients should wear masks.
Temperature
At the start of February, temps were 17-22°C, now they've hit 24-25°C. The chill has lessened, but fog might stick around in the mornings and at night. This change is normal.
Forecast
Similar weather is expected across all Delhi areas like Rohini and Dwarka. Flight delays are possible, but rail traffic should be normal. Farmers are advised to focus on irrigation. Check the IMD website for updates.
