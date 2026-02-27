- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a short-term alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, warning of thunderstorms and rain over the next two hours due to prevailing atmospheric conditions in southern India
Thunderstorm Warning for Six Districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two hours. The alert applies to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, the hilly areas of Nilgiris, and Theni districts.
Rainfall is expected at isolated places until 7 pm today. Authorities have cautioned that low-lying areas may witness temporary waterlogging due to sudden spells of rain.
Atmospheric Circulation Behind the Rainfall
According to the weather department, the ongoing rainfall is being triggered by a lower-level atmospheric circulation prevailing over southern parts of India.
Southern districts have already been experiencing fairly widespread showers, and this fresh advisory has been issued as thunderstorms are likely to intensify in select pockets. Residents are advised to remain cautious during lightning activity.
Forecast for Coming Days
Earlier, the department had stated that South Tamil Nadu, districts along the Western Ghats, and adjoining regions could receive light to moderate rain at isolated places. Other parts of the state are expected to remain dry.
On Friday, light to moderate rainfall may continue over south coastal Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts.
On February 28 and March 1, 2026, isolated light showers are likely over the Western Ghats districts, while most other areas will experience dry weather. On March 2, 2026, a few south coastal districts may receive light rainfall.
