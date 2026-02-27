The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two hours. The alert applies to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, the hilly areas of Nilgiris, and Theni districts.

Rainfall is expected at isolated places until 7 pm today. Authorities have cautioned that low-lying areas may witness temporary waterlogging due to sudden spells of rain.