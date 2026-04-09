3 5 Image Credit : Getty

The IMD has not issued any warnings for today, but it's wise to be careful when you step out. The afternoon temperature will be around 30°C, so remember to stay hydrated and wear light clothes. Keep children and the elderly out of direct sunlight. If you're riding a two-wheeler, wear safety gear to protect yourself from strong winds and dust. While the chance of rain is low, a sudden shower can't be ruled out, so be alert while driving.