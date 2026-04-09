7 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

Important advisory and precautions for citizens

Even though the weather department hasn't issued an official 'Red Alert', people need to stay alert due to the changing weather.For farmers: In areas where rain is predicted, please move your harvested crops and other drying produce to a safer place.Health tips: Drink plenty of water if you're stepping out in the sun, and avoid standing under trees when there's lightning.