Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave, Unseasonal Rain Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has predicted a heatwave for the Vidarbha region, while Marathwada in Western Maharashtra are likely to get unseasonal rain with thunderstorms; Check Forecast
Double trouble for Maharashtra! Heatwave and rain at the same time
Where will it be hot and where will it rain?
Western Maharashtra: Rain likely in Solapur-Sangli
Western Maharashtra: Rain likely in Solapur-Sangli The weather department has issued a rain warning for Solapur and Sangli districts in Western Maharashtra. Here, clouds are expected to gather suddenly in the afternoon, leading to showers. Temperature: Min 23°C to 25°C | Max 33°C to 35°C.
Vidarbha: The sun will be blazing!
Vidarbha: The sun is going to be fierce! There are no signs of rain in Vidarbha; instead, the heat is set to intensify. Due to the dry weather, residents will have to bear the brunt of the scorching sun. Temperature: Min 24°C to 26°C | Max 36°C to 39°C.
Konkan: A double whammy of heat and humidity
Konkan: A double whammy of heat and humidity The Konkan coast has a low chance of rain, but high humidity will make it feel extremely hot and stuffy. Temperature: Min 25°C to 27°C | Max 32°C to 34°C.
North Maharashtra: Dry weather
North Maharashtra: Dry weather ahead The weather in areas like Nashik, Jalgaon, and Dhule will remain mostly dry. The sky might be partly cloudy, but there won't be any major drop in temperature.
Important advisory and precautions for citizens
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